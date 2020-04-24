VIDEOS: Revisiting PechaKucha 29, featuring chefs, somms, advocates, and more 

We've partnered up with the Charleston Music Hall and Charleston Arts Festival to re-release videos from some of our favorite PechaKucha nights from the past few years. The talks feature recognizable Charleston creatives — we'll post two a week.

If you didn't know, PechaKucha invites people from the community to present on a topic of their choice using 20 slides for 20 seconds each. They're fast, informative, and often funny.

So, without further ado, the speakers from PK 29, which took place on March 2, 2018, are:

Fanny & Patrick Panella - Chez Nous / Bin 152 / Malagon

Steve Mangano - Cureat

Femi Oyediran & Miles White - Graft Wine Bar

Tom McFall & Ruchi Mistry - Huriyali

Angela Dupree - ONE80 Place

Trudi Wagner & Patty Floersheimer - goat. sheep. cow.

Scott Crawford - Ben's Friends

Zach Smith - Dalai Sofia



PK 29's poster designer was Nathan Durfee

