April 24, 2020

VIDEOS: Revisiting PechaKucha 29, featuring chefs, somms, advocates, and more 

Eight videos worth your time

By

We've partnered up with the Charleston Music Hall and Charleston Arts Festival to re-release videos from some of our favorite PechaKucha nights from the past few years. The talks feature recognizable Charleston creatives — we'll post two a week.

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-04-23_at_11.22.39_am.png

If you didn't know, PechaKucha invites people from the community to present on a topic of their choice using 20 slides for 20 seconds each. They're fast, informative, and often funny.

So, without further ado, the speakers from PK 29, which took place on March 2, 2018, are:

Fanny & Patrick Panella - Chez Nous / Bin 152 / Malagon
Steve Mangano - Cureat
Femi Oyediran & Miles White - Graft Wine Bar
Tom McFall & Ruchi Mistry - Huriyali
Angela Dupree - ONE80 Place
Trudi Wagner & Patty Floersheimer - goat. sheep. cow.
Scott Crawford - Ben's Friends
Zach Smith - Dalai Sofia

PK 29's poster designer was Nathan Durfee

Fanny & Patrick Panella

Steve Mangano

Femi Oyediran & Miles White

Tom McFall & Ruchi Mistry

Angela Dupree

Trudi Wagner & Patty Floersheimer

Scott Crawford

Zach Smith

