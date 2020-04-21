VIDEOS: Revisiting PechaKucha 28, featuring musicians, visual artists, and entrepreneurs 

We've partnered up with the Charleston Music Hall and Charleston Arts Festival to re-release videos from some of our favorite PechaKuchas from the past few years. The talks feature recognizable Charleston creatives — we'll post two a week.
click to enlarge
If you didn't know, PechaKucha invites people from the community to present on a topic of their choice using 20 slides for 20 seconds each. They're fast, informative, and often funny.
So, without further ado, the speakers from PK 28, which originally took place on January 9, 2018, are:
Mary Beth Natarajan
- Charleston Jazz
Benjamin Starr
- Musician
Connor Lock
- Visual artist
Hanna Raskin
- Food critic
Joel Sadler
- Visual artist / Entrepreneur / Sightsee Coffee
Jenny Broe
- Dance Lab
Katie Zimmerman
- Charleston Moves
Manny Houston
- Musician
PK 28's poster designer was Connor Lock.
Mary Beth Natarajan
VIDEO
Benjamin Starr
VIDEO
Connor Lock
VIDEO
Hanna Raskin
VIDEO
Joel Sadler
VIDEO
Jenny Broe
VIDEO
Katie Zimmerman
VIDEO
Manny Houston
VIDEO