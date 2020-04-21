Support the Charleston City Paper | New Video

VIDEOS: Revisiting PechaKucha 28, featuring musicians, visual artists, and entrepreneurs 

Stories about taking risks to the Charleston you want

We've partnered up with the Charleston Music Hall and Charleston Arts Festival to re-release videos from some of our favorite PechaKuchas from the past few years. The talks feature recognizable Charleston creatives — we'll post two a week.
If you didn't know, PechaKucha invites people from the community to present on a topic of their choice using 20 slides for 20 seconds each. They're fast, informative, and often funny.

So, without further ado, the speakers from PK 28, which originally took place on January 9, 2018, are:

Mary Beth Natarajan - Charleston Jazz
Benjamin Starr - Musician
Connor Lock - Visual artist
Hanna Raskin - Food critic
Joel Sadler - Visual artist / Entrepreneur / Sightsee Coffee
Jenny Broe - Dance Lab
Katie Zimmerman - Charleston Moves
Manny Houston - Musician

PK 28's poster designer was Connor Lock.

Mary Beth Natarajan

Benjamin Starr

Connor Lock

Joel Sadler


Jenny Broe

Katie Zimmerman

Manny Houston

