VIDEOS: Looking back at at PechaKucha 27 from October 2017, featuring a local taxidermist, artists, and an illustrator 

Over the next few weeks, the City Paper is excited to team up with Charleston Music Hall and Charleston Arts Festival to re-release videos from some of our favorite PechaKucha night presentations over the past few years. We'll be posting presentations from two different nights per week, each including a handful of familiar Charleston creatives.
PechaKucha is an international organization that invites people from the community to present on a topic of their choice using 20 slides for 20 seconds each.
A note from Terry Fox, the local organizer and Charleston Arts Festival co-founder, and Charles Carmody, the general manager of Charleston Music Hall, which hosts PK.
Paul Cristina presented at PK 27 and designed the poster
"During this time of isolation, we think it is important to celebrate our community, particularly our creative community, which is certainly hurting along with the rest of us, as we face uncertainty for work in the coming months. We have to come together as a community in order to re-build. PechaKucha is a celebration of our Charleston community."
This week, we're bringing you PK 27 from Oct. 5 2017, featuring the following speakers:
Becca Barnet - Sisal Creative Chris Nickels - Illustrator Kirsten Moran - Artist Lese Corrigan - Artist Sara Pittman - Artist Matt Mill - Art Mag Paul Cristina - Artist