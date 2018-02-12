Valentine's Day in Charleston: Everything you need to know 

Whether you're in it for the chocolate, the flowers, or the chance to guzzle champagne and throw darts at a picture of your ex, there's a lil something for everyone on Valentine's Day. — Mary Scott Hardaway
This Valentine's Day, local charter and private tour helicopter company Holy City Helicopters offers a variety of packages from daytime tours to romantic sunset tours. The copter offers the brave passengers views of downtown, Folly, Sullivan's and more. — Mary Scott Hardaway
While many will be taking in the final chapter of the Fifty Shades Of Grey trilogy, another film, High Society, will be playing at the Terrace for those with a taste for something of a more musical/ less chains and whippy variety. — Kevin Young
Can't help falling in love? Tell your guy or gal with a Valentine's Day singing telegram from the team at OHM Radio. — Kelly Rae Smith
Sure, you could hop online and order from 1-800 Flowers or FTD or The Bouqs — convenient, fast, door delivery, and they may even have a killer special they're running. But if you really want to impress your darling, buying local flowers is the surest way to their heart. Check out where to pick up a bouquet from local florists below (psst, quite a few deliver). — Katie Molpus
You could spend Valentine's Day eating out at a fancy dinner (which rocks, if that's your style) or you could take in some art around town. We've rounded up fun stuff from a drag show to a tour of the Gibbes to a kid-friendly card-making class — read on for details. — Connelly Hardaway
While you're busy booking your Valentine's dinner, or online shopping for your sweetie, why not take a moment to donate to Camp Happy Days, a local organization that offers programs, special events, and access to crisis resources to children diagnosed with cancer. — Connelly Hardaway