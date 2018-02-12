February 12, 2018 Food+Drink » Features

Valentine's Day in Charleston: Everything you need to know 

The Ultimate Charleston Valentine's Day Roundup 2k18
The Ultimate Charleston Valentine's Day Roundup 2k18 Well bless your heart

Whether you're in it for the chocolate, the flowers, or the chance to guzzle champagne and throw darts at a picture of your ex, there's a lil something for everyone on Valentine's Day. — Mary Scott Hardaway


This Valentine's Day, pop champagne on a helicopter
This Valentine's Day, pop champagne on a helicopter Liquid courage

This Valentine's Day, local charter and private tour helicopter company Holy City Helicopters offers a variety of packages from daytime tours to romantic sunset tours. The copter offers the brave passengers views of downtown, Folly, Sullivan's and more. — Mary Scott Hardaway


3 good reasons why you should skip the 'Fifty Shades' trequel and see 'High Society' instead this V-Day
3 good reasons why you should skip the 'Fifty Shades' trequel and see 'High Society' instead this V-Day Amazing Grace

While many will be taking in the final chapter of the Fifty Shades Of Grey trilogy, another film, High Society, will be playing at the Terrace for those with a taste for something of a more musical/ less chains and whippy variety. — Kevin Young


Send your sweetie a Valentine's Day singing telegram from an OHM Radio quartet
Send your sweetie a Valentine's Day singing telegram from an OHM Radio quartet I'm just a fool, a fool in love with yoo-ooh-ooh

Can't help falling in love? Tell your guy or gal with a Valentine's Day singing telegram from the team at OHM Radio. — Kelly Rae Smith


Here's where to buy flowers in Charleston for your sweetheart this V-Day
Here's where to buy flowers in Charleston for your sweetheart this V-Day A rose by any other name...

Sure, you could hop online and order from 1-800 Flowers or FTD or The Bouqs — convenient, fast, door delivery, and they may even have a killer special they're running. But if you really want to impress your darling, buying local flowers is the surest way to their heart. Check out where to pick up a bouquet from local florists below (psst, quite a few deliver). — Katie Molpus


Catch a concert, take a tour, or send a singing telegram this Valentine's Day
Catch a concert, take a tour, or send a singing telegram this Valentine's Day Love is all around

You could spend Valentine's Day eating out at a fancy dinner (which rocks, if that's your style) or you could take in some art around town. We've rounded up fun stuff from a drag show to a tour of the Gibbes to a kid-friendly card-making class — read on for details. — Connelly Hardaway


Gift a Camp Happy Days kid a card and stuffed animal for Valentine's Day
Gift a Camp Happy Days kid a card and stuffed animal for Valentine's Day Spread the love

While you're busy booking your Valentine's dinner, or online shopping for your sweetie, why not take a moment to donate to Camp Happy Days, a local organization that offers programs, special events, and access to crisis resources to children diagnosed with cancer. — Connelly Hardaway


