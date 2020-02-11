February 11, 2020 Calendar+Scene » Features

Valentine's Day: From dog weddings to ax throwing, we've got 30+ ways to celebrate the holiday 

For your boo or just for you

Woof, it's Valentine's week

Woof, it's Valentine's week

Whether you're single, dating, looking, or married to the idea of just having a good time, we've got all the Valentine's (and Galentine's) parties you'll want and need.

Wednesday

Fleet Feet hosts an 'eat your heart out' Pub Run at Tradesman Brewing Co. starting at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 12. Run three miles at your pace and then nosh on burgers from Pub Fare.

Woodhouse Day Spa will give guests a gift of Godiva chocolates with the purchase of a gift card valued at $150 or more. This deal is good now through V-Day.

Woof Gang Bakery hosts a Valentine's party, 5-7 p.m. with a puppy kissing booth, light bites and refreshments, and giveaways.

Thursday

Kick off the Valentine's Day festivities at a Jilted Lovers Party hosted by The Cocktail Club from 8 p.m.-midnight. where the worst break up story wins $250.

Crave Kitchen and Cocktails is hosting a Galentine's event with pink-themed cocktails  from 5-10 p.m.

Celebrate Galentine's Day with your favorite friends at Parcel 32 where they will have some pretty sweet food and drink deals starting at 5 p.m.

Get your Galentine's on at Rue de Jean on Feb. 13 and 14 with $10 Moet Chandon Brut splits.

The Brick hosts Galentine's Day with half-off wine and bubbles, 7 p.m.-close.

Find even more Galentine's fun at Fatty's Beer Works at 4 p.m. Split a flight with your gal pal and snag half-off two pints.

Interested in even more foodie fun? We've got all the bars and restaurants offering special menus this weekend.

Head to Blade & Bull to sample four wines, four beers, and four beer/mead floats, along with charcuterie boards from Accent on Wine ($106/per couple). And to throw axes, of course.

Friday

At 11 a.m. head to St. Luke's Chapel for a dog wedding. Need we say more? It was love at first sniff for Jazz and Murph.

Enjoy V-Day at Cypress Gardens with a romantic torch-lit boat ride through the swamp. Tickets are $30 per couple.

Central Station (1418 Remount Road) presents Black Love Sip and Paint, 8-11 p.m. Paint a piece of art and enjoy wine, bites, and chocolate-covered strawberries.

Throw axes at Palmetto for an axes and exes party, 4-11 p.m.

Drink your way through $20 carafes of rose on Valentine's Day at Red's Ice House.

Stroll around Holy City Brewing's Valentine's night market with live music from Rene Russel at 5 p.m.

Singles and couples alike can enjoy a night of the best '90s hits from Charlton Singleton Heart of the '90s party at 8 p.m.

Uncork Charleston is set to host a Bubble and Berries V-Day celebration from 5 p.m.-midnight, with great discounted prices on wine and Champagne.

Create your own flower arrangement at AR Workshop. Order tickets on their website.

The Pub on 61 is having a V-Day Pajama party. Wear lingerie or your favorite onesie and enjoy $3 cherry bombs all night.

Starting at 8 p.m. Bay Street Biergarten will host a Bitterness Bash where you are free to destroy your ex's photo.

Feeling adventurous? Enjoy a V-Day date night at Wild Blue Ropes Adventure Park.

Celebrate Valentine's on the water with Charleston Harbor Tour's Blues and BBQ Harbor Cruise at 6:30 p.m.

Come to the third annual Anti-Valentine's party at Charleston Beer Works where you can check out speed dating.

Watch a special screening on Pillow Talk (1959) at the Terrace Theater starting at 6:30 p.m.

Enjoy a romantic stroll around Charleston in a Valentine's Carriage Tour given by Carolina Carriages. Call ahead to make a reservation.

Sightsee Coffee Shop hosts Aloha Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. with treats from Sugar Bakeshop, grab and go floral bundles from Rosebay Floral, and the launch of the first Sightsee T-shirt.

Deco hosts a DrakeUp Anti-Valentine's party this Friday, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ YNot spins all your favorite Drake tunes and you can keep it 100 with bottomless bubbles.

Get down with a gala this Friday, 6-10 p.m. at Boone Hall Plantation. This Lowcountry Hunting Heritage Banquet features a pig pickin', oyster roast, and open bar. Tickets start at $60 and can be purchased online

Ink N Ivy presents an anti-Valentine's party, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. There's no cover and you can enjoy drink specials and raffles.

Saturday

From 12-4 p.m. head to Folly Beach for Cupid's Undie Run, a fun run that raises money for neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that affects 1 in every 3,000 children.

Holy Cow Yoga hosts a couple's yoga class at 4 p.m. 

