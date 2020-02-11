Valentine's Day: From dog weddings to ax throwing, we've got 30+ ways to celebrate the holiday 

Whether you're single, dating, looking, or married to the idea of just having a good time, we've got all the Valentine's (and Galentine's) parties you'll want and need.
Wednesday
Fleet Feet hosts an 'eat your heart out
' Pub Run at Tradesman Brewing Co. starting at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 12. Run three miles at your pace and then nosh on burgers from Pub Fare.
Woodhouse Day Spa
will give guests a gift of Godiva chocolates with the purchase of a gift card valued at $150 or more. This deal is good now through V-Day.
Woof Gang Bakery
hosts a Valentine's party, 5-7 p.m. with a puppy kissing booth, light bites and refreshments, and giveaways.
Thursday
Kick off the Valentine's Day festivities at a Jilted Lovers Party
hosted by The Cocktail Club from 8 p.m.-midnight. where the worst break up story wins $250.
Crave Kitchen and Cocktails is hosting a Galentine's event
with pink-themed cocktails from 5-10 p.m.
Celebrate Galentine's Day with your favorite friends at Parcel 32
where they will have some pretty sweet food and drink deals starting at 5 p.m.
Get your Galentine's on at Rue de Jean on Feb. 13 and 14 with $10 Moet Chandon Brut splits
.
The Brick hosts Galentine's Day
with half-off wine and bubbles, 7 p.m.-close.
Find even more Galentine's fun
at Fatty's Beer Works at 4 p.m. Split a flight with your gal pal and snag half-off two pints.
Interested in even more foodie fun? We've got all the bars and restaurants offering special menus this weekend.
Head to Blade & Bull
to sample four wines, four beers, and four beer/mead floats, along with charcuterie boards from Accent on Wine ($106/per couple). And to throw axes, of course.
Friday
At 11 a.m. head to St. Luke's Chapel for a dog wedding
. Need we say more? It was love at first sniff for Jazz and Murph.
Enjoy V-Day at Cypress Gardens
with a romantic torch-lit boat ride through the swamp. Tickets are $30 per couple.
Central Station (1418 Remount Road) presents Black Love Sip and Paint
, 8-11 p.m. Paint a piece of art and enjoy wine, bites, and chocolate-covered strawberries.
Throw axes at Palmetto for an axes and exes party
, 4-11 p.m.
Drink your way through $20 carafes of rose
on Valentine's Day at Red's Ice House.
Stroll around Holy City Brewing's Valentine's night market
with live music from Rene Russel at 5 p.m.
Singles and couples alike can enjoy a night of the best '90s hits from Charlton Singleton Heart of the '90s
party at 8 p.m.
Uncork Charleston is set to host a Bubble and Berries V-Day celebration
from 5 p.m.-midnight, with great discounted prices on wine and Champagne.
Create your own flower arrangement at AR Workshop. Order tickets on their website
.
The Pub on 61 is having a V-Day Pajama party.
Wear lingerie or your favorite onesie and enjoy $3 cherry bombs all night.
Starting at 8 p.m. Bay Street Biergarten will host a Bitterness Bash
where you are free to destroy your ex's photo.
Feeling adventurous? Enjoy a V-Day date night at Wild Blue Ropes Adventure Park
.
Celebrate Valentine's on the water with Charleston Harbor Tour's Blues and BBQ Harbor Cruise
at 6:30 p.m.
Come to the third annual Anti-Valentine's party
at Charleston Beer Works where you can check out speed dating.
Watch a special screening on Pillow Talk (1959)
at the Terrace Theater starting at 6:30 p.m.
Enjoy a romantic stroll around Charleston in a Valentine's Carriage Tour
given by Carolina Carriages. Call ahead to make a reservation.
Sightsee Coffee Shop hosts Aloha Friday
, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. with treats from Sugar Bakeshop, grab and go floral bundles from Rosebay Floral, and the launch of the first Sightsee T-shirt.
Deco hosts a DrakeUp Anti-Valentine's party
this Friday, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ YNot spins all your favorite Drake tunes and you can keep it 100 with bottomless bubbles.
Get down with a gala this Friday, 6-10 p.m. at Boone Hall Plantation. This Lowcountry Hunting Heritage Banquet features a pig pickin', oyster roast, and open bar. Tickets start at $60 and can be purchased online
.
Ink N Ivy presents an anti-Valentine's party
, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. There's no cover and you can enjoy drink specials and raffles.
Saturday
From 12-4 p.m. head to Folly Beach for Cupid's Undie Run
, a fun run that raises money for neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that affects 1 in every 3,000 children.
Holy Cow Yoga hosts a couple's yoga class
at 4 p.m.