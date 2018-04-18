April 18, 2018 Calendar+Scene » Features

Unity of Charleston hosts Interfaith March for Peace and Justice on Sun. April 29 

Joining cities around the globe

At 4:30 p.m. on Sun. April 29, Unity of Charleston will host the Charleston chapter of the Interfaith March for Peace and Justice along with other religious and secular leaders in the area.

The Interfaith March for Peace and Justice was started in April of 2017 in Columbus, Ohio. This year, the event will also be held in 15 American cities and five international cities in Uganda, Pakistan, and India. Each city will be marching at the same time, 4:30 p.m. EDT or 2 a.m. IST at the Kashmir, India march. At each event, leaders in the community will present their religion’s or founder’s views on religious freedom and the unhealthy nature of discrimination.

The Charleston march will feature speakers and artists from 14 religions and belief systems, including Buddhism, Secular Humanism, and the Abrahamic religions. The artists will provide music, including an interpretive dance piece from a Native American dance troupe. During the event, there will be a Skype call with the original Columbus event as well as one of the international events.

To learn more about the march, visit interfaithmarch.com. For information about the Charleston event, contact Unity of Charleston via email at unitycharleston@msn.com or by phone at (843) 566-0600.
@ Unity Church of Charleston
2535 Leeds Ave.
North Charleston
Charleston, South Carolina
When: Sun., April 29, 4:30 p.m.
