Ultimate Charleston Fourth of July 2019 roundup: From golf cart parades (duh) to glitter beer to rockin' yoga 

Happy short holiday week, Charleston. Whether you're sticking shore-side, hopping on a seafaring vessel, or just bar hopping, we've got 35+ events for you to check out this July 4.
By Land...
Bring your lawn chairs and coolers to Summerville’s 2019 Fireworks and Freedom Fest
at Gahagan Park. From 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., the family friendly event will have live music and a Carolina Ale House beer tent to quench your thirst during the festival.
Come watch the fireworks
at Folly Beach. Fireworks are scheduled to go off around 9:15 p.m., but check out Folly Beach’s Facebook for updates regarding the weather.
The Shadowmoss neighborhood parade
starts at 10 a.m. Grab your pals and watch a bunch of decorated golf carts make their rounds.
If you wanna get a workout in before you fill up on all that decadent Fourth of July BBQ, then come down to Laurel Park to participate in the 7th Annual Firecracker 4 Miler
, bright and early at 8:30 a.m. The 4 mile trail will be shaded, and participants will be treated to music, hotdogs, and cold beverages after the race.
At 3 p.m., go party with DJ Tantrum at the Schoolhouse’s Red, White and Booze
Ultimate Day Party. With a name like DJ Tantrum, it’s hard to imagine this day party will be anything less than an all-out patriotic rager.
Hello, patriotic music. Make your way to the Thomas Dry Howie Carillon at the Citadel on July 3 and 4 for a program featuring folk songs, Revolutionary War-era tunes
, American hymns, and more. The performances take place at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday and 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The Old Exchange and Provost Dungeon hosts a public reading of the Declaration of Independence
at 9:30 a.m. Get your history on, folks.
Satsang Yoga hosts a July 4 Rockasana
starting at 9 a.m. It's like regular yoga, but more fun.
Is anyone particularly surprised that Mt. Pleasant's Park West neighborhood has a golf cart parade
? Yeah. Fun starts at 9 a.m.
The Mt. Pleasant fire department leads the way for the Hobcaw Yacht Club's 4th of July Parade
, starting at 9 a.m. Celebrate with cupcakes and watermelon after the parade in the playground.
More parades, more better, right? The Sullivan's Island parade
starts at 9 a.m. Head back to Sullivan's for a free performance from Permanent Vacation at the gazebo in J Marshall Stith Park.
Sullivan's fireworks kick off around 9 p.m. and the celebrations start in the park at 6 p.m.
The City of North Charleston's Fourth of July Festival
is held at Riverfront Park, 3-9:45 p.m. You can check out musical guests, kids' activities, food trucks, craft vendors, and, of course, the Lowcountry's largest Fourth of July fireworks show.
Head to Front Beach on IOP at 9 p.m. for a baller fireworks show
.
By Sea...
The Patriots Point Firework Blast will be an all out patriotic celebration! Starting at 4 p.m at Patriots Point, attendees will be able to enjoy bouncy castles, live music, booze, and of course, fireworks. There are a couple different options to enjoy this event, including hopping aboard the USS Yorktown — learn more about their ticket packages here.
Put the kids to bed and then go embark on the Carolina Girl for a Fourth of July Firework Cruise.
The yacht will set sail from 8 to 11 p.m, with DJ Bobby C playing music all night. Tickets can be purchased through the event’s Facebook page.
Charleston Aqua Park
at Trophy Lakes will be holding an all day event from 10 a.m to 6 p.m, which will have food trucks, live music, and water activities.
Charleston Outdoor Adventures hosts a fireworks kayak tour at 8:15 p.m. There are only a few spots left, so book while you still can.
By Bar...
Head to Saltwater Cowboys for the second annual Sparkle on The Deck. Starting at 4 p.m. check out the beautiful Shem creek sunset, with party favors, gift card raffles, live music featuring the Strawberry Squad, and of course, fireworks. Be sure to reserve your table now
.
Come party at Ink N Ivy
all day starting at 11 a.m. for their take on a Fourth of July celebration.
Trio
will be throwing their own independence day party featuring DJ Apollo at 9 p.m.
Palmetto Brewing
will be hosting a steel pan music show at 5 p.m this Fourth for an evening of drinking, dancing, and drums. The brewery keeps the fun going all weekend long with special events through Sunday.
For $25 you can ring in the holiday at the Rooftop Bar at Vendue
from 6 to 12 p.m., with a view of the fireworks over the Cooper River.
Ever heard of glitter beer? Low Tide Brewing
will be serving red, white, and blue glitter beers in honor of America’s birthday. It doesn’t end there — starting at 3 p.m. there will be a hot dog eating contest. The first to finish a tray of 10 hot dogs will have a chance to win a $50 gift card.
The Gravy Wave band will be performing at Henry’s on the Market
at 10 p.m. for a night of "musical fireworks." The Gravy Wave is a five piece party band that has all the genres covered, such as rock, pop, funk, R&B, and more.
The Brick
will be hosting their weekly Yuengs and Wings night, with half priced wings for any beverage purchased. There will also be half price Yuengling pitchers and $4 pints. You can dig in at 7 p.m.
While Frothy Beard Brewing Co.
is closing early on Thursday (a good reminder to check ahead before heading out), you CAN snag to-go beers at a discount of 25 percent off on July 3 and July 4.
The Charleston Beer Runners head to the Royal American
at 7 p.m. to earn their beers this holiday. There will be drink specials on tap and a perfect spot to watch fireworks, from Royal's back patio.
New Daniel Island-area brewery, Indigo Reef
, hosts a Fourth of July celebration from 12-7 p.m. Swing by early to grab crowlers of beer for any other plans you may have.
Catch live music at Smoke BBQ
after the fireworks fanfare dies down (does it, though?), starting at 10:30 p.m.
Ain't nothing more patriotic than barbecue. Get two days of it from Birds of a Feather BBQ, posting up at Fatty's Beer Works
on July 4 and 5 starting at 5 p.m.
Warrior Surf Foundation
hosts a date auction and beard competition at Chico Feo, 5-8:30 p.m. You can catch live music from the Screaming Js at Chico Feo, too.
Apparently Folly has a nightclub
and they're hosting a Fourth of July blowout bash, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. at Loft with Dj MIKETECH.
Fourth of July Weekend is no joke at Red's Ice House
. Celebrate with food and drink specials, including the Dickel Aid, which benefits the Warrior Surf Foundation. Enjoy live music all week and into the weekend, with performances from the Jeff & Larry Show followed by DJ RDot on Thursday.
A great fireworks venue, the Charleston Harbor Fish House
has live music from Finnegan Bell starting at 6 p.m. The cover is just $10.
Mainland Container Co. Kitchen & Bar
presents live music from Joseph Tedesco & The Council Fire, 6-9 p.m.
The Windjammer hosts an '80s party with live music from Weird Science at 9 p.m.
Tar & Feather and Chris Rinken jam at IOP's The Dinghy
from 5-8 p.m. Americana, country, bluegrass, and rock sounds pretty patriotic to us.
Fourth of July at COAST Brewing Co.
features live music from Bearded Dogs and a great view of Riverfront Park's 'works. Head there, 4-9 p.m.
Snag beer specials from Rusty Bull
on July 3 and July 4, including $4 pints from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on the Fourth.