Tracking Florence-related event cancellations and postponements around Charleston 

Dark clouds, rainbows, we just don't know what Hurricane Florence will bring.
  • Dark clouds, rainbows, we just don't know what Hurricane Florence will bring.
Y'all know the drill. If you're holding an event and plan to cancel or postpone it due to effects from Hurricane Florence, drop us a line, connelly@charlestoncitypaper.com
What If? Productions' Gutenberg! The Musical will delay its opening, originally scheduled for Thurs. Sept. 13, to Thurs. Sept. 20.

Redux Contemporary Art has postponed its exhibition openings for Moving Parts and Unveiled until Fri. Sept. 21. This weekend's classes including Camera Works Cafe and Figure Drawing have been cancelled.

Drayton Hall will close on Tues. Sept. 11 in "anticipation of hurricane activity." If you purchased tickets to events at Drayton Hall this week, stay tuned for info on rescheduling.

The Cigar Bazaar scheduled for Friday has been postponed until Oct. 12.

Starlight yoga at Mt. Pleasant Pier has been rescheduled for next Thurs. Sept. 20.

Bay Street Biergarten's Chicken Shit Bingo, a part of Charleston Beer Week, has been postponed (new date TBD). Biergarten plans to close Tues. Sept. 11.

Because the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art is connected to the College of Charleston, it will be closed (along with CofC), now through Sat. Sept. 15 with all associated programming rescheduled (new dates TBD).

The Gibbes Museum of Art will be closed starting Tues. Sept. 11 until further notice. 

