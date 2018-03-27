Tiger Lily opening second location on James Island this summer 

Longtime Best of Charleston winner, Tiger Lily Florist, announced yesterday that they will be opening up a second location on James Island this summer. A florist shop in bloom, eh? The new spot on JI will be located at 1614 Camp Road, the former location of home decor store, The French Thistle.
Tiger Lily has been serving the Lowcountry with beautiful blooms since 1996, often holding special charity bouquet months, where proceeds from a flower purchase benefit a local charity. While Tiger Lily doesn't have a set date for its JI opening, you can still check out the downtown store, located at 131 Spring St.
Follow Tiger Lily's Facebook to stay-up-to-date with the new location's opening.