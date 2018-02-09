This Valentine's Day, get drunk on a helicopter 

click to enlarge
Anyone else need to pop an Ativan before boarding a 45 minute commercial flight? If you (like, ahem, me) have an inveterate fear of flying, hopping on a helicopter for a tour of the Holy City from the sky may not sound so appealing. But, add some champagne to the mix? That's a sky-high trip we can get behind.
This Valentine's Day, local charter and private tour helicopter company Holy City Helicopters offers a variety of packages from daytime tours to romantic sunset tours. The copter offers the brave passengers views of downtown, Folly, Sullivan's and more.
The sunset tour with champagne for two people starts at a cool $230 — per person. Yeah, that's a pricey V-Day gift, but my God you're putting your life in their hands. Plus, we think even we would venture into the sky given a cool bottle of bubbly. Book tours online
, or by calling (843) 822-4356.