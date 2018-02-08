February 08, 2018 Calendar+Scene » Features

This Sunday's Pawdi Gras canceled due to weather 

It's (not) raining cats and dogs

By
Share
Tweet
click to enlarge Even a hot dog costume can't protect you from all the rain coming on Sunday. - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Even a hot dog costume can't protect you from all the rain coming on Sunday.
Woof! Just when we'd picked the pawfect outfit for our pets, Charleston Parks Conservancy has decided to cancel this Sunday's Pawdi Gras due to a forecast that calls for lots of rain. Refunds will be issued to everyone who purchased a ticket.

It is the year of the dog, after all, so don't think the Conservancy's Bark Angel events are over. Follow Charleston Parks on social media to stay up-to-date with coming events. 
Event Details CANCELED: Pawdi Gras with the Charleston Parks Conservancy
@ Hampton Park
30 Mary Murray Blvd.
Downtown
Charleston, South Carolina
When: Sun., Feb. 11, 2-5 p.m.
Benefits + Fundraisers and City Picks
Map

Tags: , ,

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    CANCELED: Pawdi Gras with the Charleston Parks Conservancy @ Hampton Park

    • Sun., Feb. 11, 2-5 p.m. $10
    • Buy Tickets

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS