This Sunday's Pawdi Gras canceled due to weather 

Even a hot dog costume can't protect you from all the rain coming on Sunday.
Woof! Just when we'd picked the pawfect outfit for our pets, Charleston Parks Conservancy has decided to cancel this Sunday's Pawdi Gras due to a forecast that calls for lots of rain. Refunds will be issued to everyone who purchased a ticket.
It is the year of the dog, after all, so don't think the Conservancy's Bark Angel events are over. Follow Charleston Parks on social media
to stay up-to-date with coming events.