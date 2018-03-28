This Good Friday, have a heart — check out these 10 upcoming charitable events 

No matter your religious proclivities, I think we can all agree that donating time, energy, and money to area nonprofits is a worthwhile deed. Whether your cause is kids and families, vets and pets, or the land and the sea, there's an event any given week that supports one of these hardworking charitable organizations. We've rounded up some upcoming bike rides, parties, and charity runs that you should put on your radar, so you can put your money where your mouth is. Trust us, you'll feel better about yourself, and the world, when you do.
Going Places
Affordabike Slow Ride
Fri. March 30
6 p.m.
$15 donation
Affordabike has teamed up with local nonprofit Going Places
for an abbreviated slow ride around town followed by free food and drinks at the store. Going Places' goal is to get every child in all 31 Title 1 elementary schools in the area a bike, lock, and helmet in the next eight years. After the ride, there will be a raffle for a $350 gift card for a custom bike; tickets for the raffle are $6 for one and $10 for two, and 100 percent of proceeds go to Going Places.
Charleston Animal Society
The Asher House comes to town
Sat. March 31
11 a.m.
Free
Instagram star and animal lover Lee Asher
and his crew of six rescue dogs visits the Animal Society. There will be food trucks, kids activities, and lots of sweet furry animals available for adoption. The Asher House is currently on a cross-country trip to get dogs out of shelters and into good homes, working closely with local animal shelters and humane societies to highlight dogs that have been at the shelters the longest. Asher House then pays for the adoption and provides a month supply of MyOllie dog food.
My Sister's House
Oyster Roast at the Washout
Sat. March 31
2 p.m.
Free to attend
As oyster roast season dwindles down, be sure to head to the Washout on Folly for bivalves and live music from Radio Bomb and Ashes of Old Ways. All proceeds from the oysters go to My Sister's House, a nonprofit that provide services and resources to empower victims and their children of domestic violence to live free from abuse.
Hurricane Hunnies/CofC Human Rights Alliance
HOME: An Art showcase/fundraiser
Sat. March 31
6 p.m.
$10
The Hurricane Hunnies and Human Rights Alliance of CofC host an art showcase, offering local artists the opportunity to show off their work — centering on the theme of "home" — and raise funds for Charleston homeless shelters. Pastries will be donated by Brown's Court Bakery.
Officer MacCluen’s Family and K9 Mojo’s handler Officer Brandon Van Ausdal
Benefit Hockey Game
Sat. March 31
6 p.m.
$5
On February 15, 2018, the North Charleston Police Department lost Officer Ryan MacCluen and K9 Mojo, who were killed in separate vehicle collisions. This Sat., bring the family to the Carolina Ice Palace for a benefit hockey game led by the Tri-County Lodge #3 Fraternal Order of Police in partnership with the Charleston Firefighters Association — Local 61. The Charleston Enforcers will play the Charleston Firefighters;
all proceeds from the event will go to Officer MacCluen’s Family and K9 Mojo’s handler, Officer Brandon Van Ausdal, who is recovering from his injuries.
MUSC Burned Children's Fund
The Brick Fire Party
Sun. April 1
3 p.m.
Free to attend
The Brick is throwing their 5th annual Fire Party to thank the community for its continued support following the restaurant's devastating fire in 2013. This Sun., partake in the Brick's patio party with a pig roast, drink specials, and music from Calhoun's Calling. A portion of the proceeds from this event will benefit the MUSC Burned Children's Fund; if you can't attend the party but want to help, donate to the Burn Children's Fund here
.
Pet Helpers (and other area shelters)
CBR Dog Month
Thurs. April 5
7 p.m.
Charleston Beer Runners run to Revelry Thurs. April 5 to raise money for Pet Helpers, who will be onsite with both K9 and human representatives. The brewery will donate $1 from every pint sold to Pet Helpers, and CBR will also be collecting cash donations for the shelter. There will be pups up for adoption and a few will be looking for a human running buddy — join the FB group for a chance to get partnered with one.
In addition to the event on Thurs., throughout the month of April CBR and their four-legged running buddies will be building their mileage to raise donations for a local shelter of their choice. Sponsor one of the CBR pups here
.
Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation
Crawfish for Cancer
Sat. April 7
2 p.m.
$65-$80
The Big Burlers — champion boilers out of New Orleans — bring a crawfish feast to Charleston this April as part of the fundraising event, Crawfish for Cancer. The event takes place at Firefly Distillery's new location in North Charleston and features live music, an open bar, and that aforementioned crawfish. Proceeds benefit the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation
, the number one private funder of MMRF research in the United States.
Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary
Bridge Run for Their Lives
Sat. April 7
8 a.m.
Sponsor
a Bridge Run runner or team of runners as they raise money for the animals at Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary. The shelter outlines how much each monetary donation impacts the shelter — $100 covers spay/neuter and initial vaccinations, $250 covers costs for feeding cats and dogs for several days, $500 helps with power bills, and $1,000 can cover the expense of various necessary surgical procedures.
Eunoia Rescue
Mermaid for a Cause
Sat. April 14
1 p.m.
Free to attend
Upscale women's store Spartina 449 at the Tanger Outlets will donate 10 percent of all sales during the event to Eunoia Rescue, and all customers will receive 15 percent off of their entire purchase with any pet donation. Eunoia
is a local nonprofit that works tirelessly to re-home animals from high kill shelters across South Carolina.