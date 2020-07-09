This Friday and Saturday, Pet Helpers lowers the price of adoptable pets 

click to enlarge
Adopt a new furry friend for just $25
From July 10 to July 11, Pet Helpers participates in an event, Empty the Shelters, providing a significant reduction in adoption prices for anyone willing to give a new life to a homeless animal. The event is sponsored by Bissell Pet Foundation and lowers the price of any pet over the age of 1-year-old to just $25.
Bissell Pet Foundation, a nonprofit founded by Cathy Bissell in 2011, is committed to decreasing the number of animals in shelters through spay/neuter programs, microchipping, emergency support, and adoption events like Empty the Shelters.
In a press release Bissell said: "Over four years, the Empty the Shelters program continues to prove that with a little patience and research, you can find any breed you’re looking for at a shelter near you. It’s really a win-win for homeless pets and adopters."
Due to current social distancing guidelines, all adoptions at Pet Helpers (1447 Folly Road) are being done by appointment only. Adoption applications are on their website
As always, we recommend considering all factors that come with adopting a new pet; while the initial fee may be lowered this weekend, pets are always an investment and should only be adopted if their needs can be properly met.
@ Pet Helpers' Adoption Center
1447 Folly Road
James Island
Charleston,
SC
When: July 10-11
Price:
$25/adoptable pet older than one year
