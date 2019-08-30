Think green this weekend with Charleston Hemp Collective events 

click to enlarge Missy McConnell

A cannabis farm in Lake Lure, North Carolina, that contributes to Charleston Hemp Collective

Charleston's newest CBD and hemp retailer, Charleston Hemp Collective, is hosting a weekend of fun to celebrate its recent opening on 473 King St. (the former location of Franny's Farmacy).From oils and lotions to honey and kombucha, products at Charleston Hemp Collective are farmed locally and naturally in the Carolinas to promote a healthy and happy lifestyle.The weekend kicks off Fri. Aug. 30 with a live performance by DJ SJ starting at 6 p.m at the store. Guests can enjoy the live music while sipping on complimentary hemp Arnold Palmer Mocktails.The fun continues Sat. Aug. 31, when local hemp farmer Ellie Davin will be available to answer any and all questions about the farm, the extraction process, and the importance of decarboxylation. Guests will be able to meet the workers behind the many hemp products and learn about the benefits of cannabis, all while enjoying complimentary hemp oatmeal cookies.The events are free and open to everyone ages 18 and up.