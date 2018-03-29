These Charleston restaurants serve breakfast before 9 a.m. on the weekend 

Brown’s Court Bakery is open every day at 7 a.m., selling breads, pastries, and coffees.
After 7 a.m., you can enjoy breakfast or a brunch cocktail (or both!) at Another Broken Egg Cafe.
Breakfast begins at 7 a.m. at Saffron.
At 7 a.m., Kitchen 208 starts their all-day brunch every weekend.
New breakfast all-day hot spot Millers All Day is open starting at 7 a.m. daily.
Swamp Fox Restaurant in the Francis Marion Hotel has a breakfast buffet from 7 a.m. until noon.
Even during its renovation and expansion, Jack’s Cafe opens bright and early at 7:30 a.m. on weekends.
Indulge in scones and other baked goods at Bakehouse Bakery Cafe, which opens at 8 a.m.
Pick up some amazing gourmet donuts from Glazed at 8 a.m.
Grab a breakfast sandwich at North Central Delicatessen starting at 8 a.m. on Sat.
Queen Street Grocery opens its doors at 8 a.m. on Saturdays.
On Saturdays, Hannibal’s Kitchen is open at 8 a.m.
New, hip Westside breakfast spot Daps is open starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday
On Saturdays starting at 8 a.m., Virginia’s on King serves brunch.
Cafe Framboise opens at 8 a.m. on Saturday to provide their delicious sandwiches and crepes.
Breakfast starts at 8 a.m. every day at Eli’s Table.
Hello Deli is open starting at 6 a.m. on Sat. for breakfast.
The EVO Craft Bakery inside EVO Pizza serves brunch at 8 a.m. on Saturdays.
Mixson Market has bagels and sandwiches beginning at 8 a.m.
At 8 a.m., head to The Orange Spot for breakfast and their signature coffee.
Good bagels can be hard to come by. Luckily, Bagel Nation opens at 7 a.m. every weekend.
Enjoy the diner-like atmosphere of Bear E Patch Cafe during your Saturday breakfast, starting at 8 a.m.
Enjoy brunch at Bluerose Cafe, which opens at 7 a.m. on Saturdays.
Normandy Farms Artisan Bakery in South Windemere opens at 7 a.m. on Sat.
On Saturdays, the Early Bird Diner lives up to its name, opening at 8 a.m.
Head to The Mason Jar at 8:00 a.m. on Saturdays and 8:30 a.m. on Sundays for breakfast.
The Sunflower Cafe opens at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday for breakfast and lunch.
Start your morning with a smile at the charming Three Little Birds; doors open at 8 a.m.
Only an hour later than its downtown counterpart, Toast! West Ashley opens at 7 a.m.
Locally operated popular breakfast chain Famous Toastery opens at 7 a.m.
Charleston’s Cafe in Mt. Pleasant opens for breakfast at 8:00 a.m.
Collective Coffee Co. opens at 7 a.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday — order the huevos, you won't regret it.
Eat you Saturday breakfast at Johnny’s Hot Dogs, beginning at 7 a.m.
Metto Coffee & Tea starts serving breakfast and coffee at 6 a.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. on Sunday.
At 6 a.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. on Sunday, Mozzo Deli opens for breakfast.
Go out for brunch at Page’s Okra Grill starting at 8 a.m.
Enjoy the baked goods and coffee of the Village Bakery on Saturdays starting at 7 a.m.
If you’re traveling through Daniel Island after 7:00 a.m. on the weekend, you can stop by Honeycomb Cafe for breakfast and coffee.
Blondies Bagels & Cafe opens up at 7 a.m. Sat. and Sun.
Like their West Ashley counterpart, Bagel Nation on James Island opens at 7:00 a.m. — we've ordered the Denver on sourdough at this location more times than we'd care to count.
Enjoy the all-day breakfast menu at Cory’s Grilled Cheese, which opens at 9:00 a.m.
Sweetwater Cafe opens up at 7 a.m. — get there ASAP, it's always packed.
Baguette Magic serves up the best almond croissants in town starting at 7 a.m Sat. and Sun.
The Hen and the Goat is open daily starting at 7 a.m.
Wake up with Sunrise Bistro on Johns Island, which starts serving breakfast at 7:00 a.m. on Sat.
Baker and the Farmer opens up at 8 a.m. on Sat.
