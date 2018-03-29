March 29, 2018 Food+Drink » Features

These Charleston restaurants serve breakfast before 9 a.m. on the weekend 

Early bird gets the biscuit

By
click to enlarge Get your biscuit fix at the Marina Variety Store as early as 6:30 a.m.

File

Get your biscuit fix at the Marina Variety Store as early as 6:30 a.m.

Share
Tweet

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Locations

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS