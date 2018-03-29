These Charleston restaurants serve breakfast before 9 a.m. on the weekend 

Downtown

Not part of the late to rise brunch crowd? Want your biscuits and gravy before 9 a.m. on the weekend? Believe it or not, in a town that tends to take its time, there are plenty of breakfast spots on the peninsula — and beyond — that open their doors before the hungover hordes start waking up. Sharpen your knives and dig into all the deets. Toast ! Charleston starts serving breakfast 6 a.m. daily.The Marina Variety Store offers breakfast starting at 6:30 a.m.





North Charleston

Hello Deli is open starting at 6 a.m. on Sat. for breakfast.

The EVO Craft Bakery inside EVO Pizza serves brunch at 8 a.m. on Saturdays.





Mixson Market has bagels and sandwiches beginning at 8 a.m.







At 8 a.m., head to The Orange Spot for breakfast and their signature coffee.



West Ashley

Good bagels can be hard to come by. Luckily, Bagel Nation opens at 7 a.m. every weekend.





Enjoy the diner-like atmosphere of Bear E Patch Cafe during your Saturday breakfast, starting at 8 a.m.





Enjoy brunch at Bluerose Cafe, which opens at 7 a.m. on Saturdays.



Normandy Farms Artisan Bakery in South Windemere opens at 7 a.m. on Sat.





On Saturdays, the Early Bird Diner lives up to its name, opening at 8 a.m.





Head to The Mason Jar at 8:00 a.m. on Saturdays and 8:30 a.m. on Sundays for breakfast.





The Sunflower Cafe opens at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday for breakfast and lunch.





Start your morning with a smile at the charming Three Little Birds; doors open at 8 a.m.





Only an hour later than its downtown counterpart, Toast! West Ashley opens at 7 a.m.



Locally operated popular breakfast chain Famous Toastery opens at 7 a.m.

Mt. Pleasant

Charleston’s Cafe in Mt. Pleasant opens for breakfast at 8:00 a.m.





Collective Coffee Co. opens at 7 a.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday — order the huevos, you won't regret it.





Eat you Saturday breakfast at Johnny’s Hot Dogs, beginning at 7 a.m.





Metto Coffee & Tea starts serving breakfast and coffee at 6 a.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. on Sunday.





At 6 a.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. on Sunday, Mozzo Deli opens for breakfast.





Go out for brunch at Page’s Okra Grill starting at 8 a.m.





Enjoy the baked goods and coffee of the Village Bakery on Saturdays starting at 7 a.m.

Sullivan's/IOP

Daniel Island

If you’re traveling through Daniel Island after 7:00 a.m. on the weekend, you can stop by Honeycomb Cafe for breakfast and coffee.



Blondies Bagels & Cafe opens up at 7 a.m. Sat. and Sun.



Folly Beach

James Island

Like their West Ashley counterpart, Bagel Nation on James Island opens at 7:00 a.m. — we've ordered the Denver on sourdough at this location more times than we'd care to count.





Enjoy the all-day breakfast menu at Cory’s Grilled Cheese, which opens at 9:00 a.m.



Sweetwater Cafe opens up at 7 a.m. — get there ASAP, it's always packed.



Baguette Magic serves up the best almond croissants in town starting at 7 a.m Sat. and Sun.



The Hen and the Goat is open daily starting at 7 a.m.



Johns Island

Wake up with Sunrise Bistro on Johns Island, which starts serving breakfast at 7:00 a.m. on Sat.





Baker and the Farmer opens up at 8 a.m. on Sat.