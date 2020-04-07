These Charleston restaurants are serving Easter Sunday supper to go 

click to enlarge
Glazed ham from Hamby Catering
Easter 2020 looks a little different this year, as Holy City residents are being asked to stay put at home on the day of celebration. After preparing meals for the entire family for nearly a month, the thought of whipping up a fancy Easter Sunday spread might bring you to tears. Stay at home and out of the kitchen this Easter by ordering take out or delivery from one of these local establishments.
Feed a crowd with Hamby Catering's
Easter Eats menu
, which features family-style dishes, special wine pairings, and festive desserts. Items can be ordered a la carte or you can opt for the whole package, which serves eight and comes with a Brussels sprout salad, ham with bourbon brown sugar glaze, mac and cheese, Southern green beans, and sweet potato biscuits. All orders must be place by Wed. April 8 and can be made online
, via phone at (843)-725-4035, or by emailing info@hambycatering.com.
NICO
is taking orders through Wed. April 8 for their Easter dinner package
that feeds four to six people. Choose from main dishes like fillet with peppercorn sauce or prime rib which come with a whole French baguette, wedge pomegranate salad, cheese plate, and a choice of dessert from Flowerchild
. Order by calling (843)-352-7969.
Hall's Signature Events
is offering two family-style meals that feed six people this Easter. Opt for the mustard-honey glazed ham or the prime rib, both of which are served with baked brie, berry compote and crackers, au gratin potatoes, creamed spinach, seasonal vegetable medley, and Parker House rolls. For dessert, Hall's is serving carrot, chocolate raspberry, and layered strawberry cream cake. Orders must be placed by Thurs. April 9 at 5 p.m. and can be scheduled for curbside pick-up on Sat. April 11 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. or on Easter Sunday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 5 Faber Street. Place orders online at hallmanagementgroup.com/shop
or by dialing (843)-242-3185.
82 Queen
is doing an Easter brunch pick-up featuring barbecue shrimp & grits and glazed black forest ham accompanied by haricots verts and buttermilk biscuits. Place your order for the meal, which costs $149 plus tax and serves six people, by texting or calling Trista Hoffman at (843)-754-7048. All orders must be placed by Thurs. April 10 and pick-ups can be made from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. on Easter Sunday.
Martin's Bar-B-Que
Martin's two pound smoked ham with all the fixins
is serving a family-style Easter dinner featuring a two pound smoked ham. Accompaniments include deviled eggs (10 halves), mac & cheese (1 quart), broccoli salad (1 quart), green beans (1 quart), banana pudding (1 quart), and six dinner rolls. Order online
or by dialing (843) 790-0838.
Sticky Fingers'
Easter meal will feed a family of four for just $65. Order for pick-up or delivery online
or by calling 1-800-Stickys.
Edmund's Oast
is doing an Easter dinner picnic to go featuring
a 20-ounce prime rib, 12-piece fried chicken, two take-and-bake sides, a strawberry pie, two large-format craft beers, and three bottles of wine for $250. Call in your order by 8 p.m. Friday for Sunday pick up.
Dockery's
on Daniel Island is offering two take out packages
for your Easter enjoyment. Package #1 features a Keegan-Filion bourbon barrel smoked ham and Package #2 comes with an herb-crusted prime rib and sides of smoked oyster stuffing, grilled corn on the cob, honey glazed carrots, and sea salt water rolls. For every four Easter family meals purchased, Dockery’s will donate and deliver a fifth meal to a family in need. In total, Dockery's plans to donate 300 meals this Easter.
Daps Breakfast & Imbibe
has breakfast casseroles and brunch packages available for pick-up on Easter Sunday.
Take care of dessert and entertainment for the kids in one fell swoop with Sugar Bakeshop's Easter cupcake kits
.