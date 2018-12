These Charleston restaurants are hosting New Year's Eve dinners to ring in 2019 

ADVERTISEMENT

A multi-course meal with perfectly paired libations? Count us in. Toast to 2019 at these area restaurants.There are two ways to celebrate NYE at Zero. Starting at 9 p.m. celebrate with a champagne and caviar package which includes a bottle of Moet & Chandon Grand Vintage 2009 caviar pairing for two for $125. The other option is a sit-down six-course tasting menu with pairings for $250 a pop.Make a reservation at O-Ku for a multi-course Omakase tasting menu, $120 per person. Add sake and wine pairings for an additional $60 or premium sake and wine pairings for $80. Tim Davis serves as entertainment starting at 10 p.m.Celebrate the New Year with new King St. restaurant and bar BNB from 8 p.m. until 2 a.m. This soiree will have it all — a specially curated food menu from executive chef Steve Jackson focused on pairing with Champagne and bourbon, natch. Individual tickets are $125 and include two complimentary cocktails or a half bottle of Veuve, heavy hors d'oeuvres, and dessert. Couples tickets are $250 and include four complimentary cocktails or a full bottle of Veuve, plus hors d'oeuvres and dessert. Get your tickets online today.Nothing says NYE like a progressive. Ring in the New Year while you stroll down East Montague — start the night at the Brew Cellar, followed by a trip to Commonhouse where chef Brannon Florie will be with the grub, then swing to EVO Craft Bakery for a small plate and glass of wine/beer, then on to EVO for pizza and 'za. End the night at Stems & Skins with a glass of sparkling wine and dessert. Tickets are $85 per person.Start you New Year off right with a healthy family style meal at Basic. Chef Nick Wilber serves up a classic Wellington entree with a traditional beef or vegetarian carrot option, served with sides including stewed black-eyed peas, Brussels sprouts, candy roaster squash, and hasselback burgundy sweet potatoes. All items are available a la carte, and guests enjoy a complimentary Champagne toast at the start of the meal.Josephine Wine Bar rings in 2019 with a menu of special dishes — filet mignon, shrimp cocktail, and blinis with caviar and creme fraiche — in addition to their regular menu, plus a luxe champagne flight for $35. Anyone who orders this flight will be entered to win a bottle of Krug Grand Cuvee. Josephine opens at 4:30 p.m., walk-ins or reservations welcome.5Church will be hosting a night of dinner, drinks, and dancing. Dinner will be served in three courses with a half bottle of champagne for parties of two and a full bottle of champagne for parties of four. There will also be an option to upgrade to a post dinner open bar and buffet. There will also be a balloon drop, festive party favors, and a champagne toast at midnight. Ticket prices start at $80 for the 5 p.m. seating and increase in price every hour until the restaurant closes to new guests at 8 p.m.McCrady's will have two New Year’s Eve seatings offered at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.The tasting menu-only counter is offering a premium version of their prix fixe menu that will include caviar for $180 (no substitutions). Upgraded beverage pairings are available. McCrady's Tavern

Make a reservation at the tavern from 5 to 11 p.m. for a four course prix fixe menu, $95 per person. Menu items range from house-made ricotta cavatelli to butter poached Maine lobster. Find the full menu here Langdon's will offer a four-course dinner for $95 per person. Choose from items like Nantucket Bay scallops, Hawaiian tuna tostada, shaved raw winter veggies, espresso rubbed bone-in veal chop, smoked Muscovy duck breast, and sweet treats like Dreamsicle panna cotta, eggnog cheesecake, and double chocolate hazelnut cookies. Add wine pairings for $65.Opal offers a three course dinner plus charcuterie for $69 per person. Choose from menu items like lobster bisque, Scottish salmon crudo, crispy skin snapper, black skillet seared Prime New York strip, and sweets like house-made gelato, chocolate amaretto cake, and vanilla gelato and toffee. Add wine pairings for $49.The Five Loaves Summerville location will host a NYE four-course meal for $45 per person, $65 per person with wine pairings. Reserve a seating, at either 5:30 or 8 p.m., by calling the restaurant at (843) 804-9410.Go old school Lowcountry at 82 Queen. They'll have their regular menu plus a special three-course menu for $65, with wine pairings for $30. Enjoy roasted oysters, surf and turf, and a pluff mud pie.Chef/owner Mike Lata and co-owner Adam Nemirow and teams offer regular menus at both restaurants plus black and white truffles shaved table side and caviar service.Revival executive chef Forrest Parker whips up a five course NYE dinner with wine pairings. Menu items include a vol-au-vent cured scallop amuse course, an oyster trio preserved duck and poached pear salad, a baked lobster tail, butter poached filet mignon, and more. Tickets are $130 per person. Call (843) 414-2335 to reserve a spot today.