These Charleston restaurants are hosting New Year's Eve dinners to ring in 2019 

A multi-course meal with perfectly paired libations? Count us in. Toast to 2019 at these area restaurants.
(Looking for parties? We've got more than 30 New Year's Eve shindigs for your consideration.)
Zero Restaurant + Bar
There are two ways to celebrate NYE at Zero. Starting at 9 p.m. celebrate with a champagne and caviar package which includes a bottle of Moet & Chandon Grand Vintage 2009 caviar pairing for two for $125. The other option is a sit-down six-course tasting menu with pairings for $250 a pop.
O-Ku
Make a reservation at O-Ku for a multi-course Omakase tasting menu, $120 per person. Add sake and wine pairings for an additional $60 or premium sake and wine pairings for $80. Tim Davis serves as entertainment starting at 10 p.m.
Bourbon N' Bubbles
Celebrate the New Year with new King St. restaurant and bar BNB from 8 p.m. until 2 a.m. This soiree will have it all — a specially curated food menu from executive chef Steve Jackson focused on pairing with Champagne and bourbon, natch. Individual tickets are $125 and include two complimentary cocktails or a half bottle of Veuve, heavy hors d'oeuvres, and dessert. Couples tickets are $250 and include four complimentary cocktails or a full bottle of Veuve, plus hors d'oeuvres and dessert. Get your tickets
online today.
Park Circle Progressive
Nothing says NYE like a progressive. Ring in the New Year while you stroll down East Montague — start the night at the Brew Cellar, followed by a trip to Commonhouse where chef Brannon Florie will be with the grub, then swing to EVO Craft Bakery for a small plate and glass of wine/beer, then on to EVO for pizza and 'za. End the night at Stems & Skins with a glass of sparkling wine and dessert. Tickets are $85 per person.
Basic Kitchen
Start you New Year off right with a healthy family style meal at Basic. Chef Nick Wilber serves up a classic Wellington entree with a traditional beef or vegetarian carrot option, served with sides including stewed black-eyed peas, Brussels sprouts, candy roaster squash, and hasselback burgundy sweet potatoes. All items are available a la carte, and guests enjoy a complimentary Champagne toast at the start of the meal.
Josephine
Josephine Wine Bar rings in 2019 with a menu of special dishes — filet mignon, shrimp cocktail, and blinis with caviar and creme fraiche — in addition to their regular menu, plus a luxe champagne flight for $35. Anyone who orders this flight will be entered to win a bottle of Krug Grand Cuvee. Josephine opens at 4:30 p.m., walk-ins or reservations welcome.
5Church
5Church will be hosting a night of dinner, drinks, and dancing. Dinner will be served in three courses with a half bottle of champagne for parties of two and a full bottle of champagne for parties of four. There will also be an option to upgrade to a post dinner open bar and buffet. There will also be a balloon drop, festive party favors, and a champagne toast at midnight. Ticket prices start at $80 for the 5 p.m. seating and increase in price every hour until the restaurant closes to new guests at 8 p.m.
McCrady's
McCrady's will have two New Year’s Eve seatings offered at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.
The tasting menu-only counter is offering a premium version of their prix fixe menu that will include caviar for $180 (no substitutions). Upgraded beverage pairings are available.
McCrady's Tavern
Make a reservation at the tavern from 5 to 11 p.m. for a four course prix fixe menu, $95 per person. Menu items range from house-made ricotta cavatelli to butter poached Maine lobster. Find the full menu here
.
Langdon's
Langdon's will offer a four-course dinner for $95 per person. Choose from items like Nantucket Bay scallops, Hawaiian tuna tostada, shaved raw winter veggies, espresso rubbed bone-in veal chop, smoked Muscovy duck breast, and sweet treats like Dreamsicle panna cotta, eggnog cheesecake, and double chocolate hazelnut cookies. Add wine pairings for $65.
Opal
Opal offers a three course dinner plus charcuterie for $69 per person. Choose from menu items like lobster bisque, Scottish salmon crudo, crispy skin snapper, black skillet seared Prime New York strip, and sweets like house-made gelato, chocolate amaretto cake, and vanilla gelato and toffee. Add wine pairings for $49.
Five Loaves
The Five Loaves Summerville location will host a NYE four-course meal for $45 per person, $65 per person with wine pairings. Reserve a seating, at either 5:30 or 8 p.m., by calling the restaurant at (843) 804-9410.
82 Queen
Go old school Lowcountry at 82 Queen. They'll have their regular menu plus a special three-course menu for $65, with wine pairings for $30. Enjoy roasted oysters, surf and turf, and a pluff mud pie.
FIG & The Ordinary
Chef/owner Mike Lata and co-owner Adam Nemirow and teams offer regular menus at both restaurants plus black and white truffles shaved table side and caviar service.
Revival
Revival executive chef Forrest Parker whips up a five course NYE dinner with wine pairings. Menu
items include a vol-au-vent cured scallop amuse course, an oyster trio preserved duck and poached pear salad, a baked lobster tail, butter poached filet mignon, and more. Tickets are $130 per person. Call (843) 414-2335 to reserve a spot today.