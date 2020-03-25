These are the Charleston restaurants are serving up soft-shell crabs to go 

click to enlarge Provided

Cornmeal-crusted crab sandwich at The Grocery

During these take-out times, local restaurants are finding ways to get creative with their take-away and delivery offerings. It's not quite the same, but soft-shell crab season is upon us, meaning Charleston restaurants have even more inspiration for jazzing things up. Don't let the haters tell you soft-shell crabs don't belong in a to-go box, these are the Charleston establishments are making softies on the couch the next big thing.has softies in stock as part of their new "To Go-cery" menu. The cornmeal-crusted crab is joined by a vinegar slaw and remoulade on a brioche bun."Our approach is to do the most minimal preparation as possible so we can let the crab shine," says executive chef Kevin Johnson. "Typically, we wouldn't serve a sandwich, but we feel that's the best vehicle for take out." These puppies are made-to-order, so Johnson is asking guests to call or text when they get to the parking lot in order to guarantee a crispy crab.isn't letting COVID-19 stop them from serving up softies. The crispy crustaceans come on a po' boy with Bibb lettuce and house-made tarter sauce or on a platter with two sides. Both options are $15. "The crabs are from McClellanville and will be a slow but steady source of fresh fish for us," says owner Chris Stewart.The American cheese-topped soft-shell "Big Mac" is officially back on the menu atAs of Fri. March 27, guests can order a single ($18) or double ($33), which can be paired with a side of crispy potatoes ($3) or coleslaw ($4). Order by dialing (843) 718-3224.menu items are available for take out atthe arcade bar located at the Mt. Pleasant eatery. They're dishing out two options for soft-shell crab-lovers. Opt for their fried softie sandwich ($15) or a platter with two sides featuring one ($20) or two ($30) crabs. Place your order by phone at (843)-352-9235.isn't jumping into the soft-shell crab game just yet but say they plan to once the crustaceans are more prevalent in South Carolina waters. We'll let you know.