These are the Charleston restaurants are serving up soft-shell crabs to go 

Provided
Cornmeal-crusted crab sandwich at The Grocery
During these take-out times, local restaurants are finding ways to get creative with their take-away and delivery offerings. It's not quite the same, but soft-shell crab season is upon us, meaning Charleston restaurants have even more inspiration for jazzing things up. Don't let the haters tell you soft-shell crabs don't belong in a to-go box, these are the Charleston establishments are making softies on the couch the next big thing.
The Grocery
has softies in stock as part of their new "To Go-cery" menu. The cornmeal-crusted crab is joined by a vinegar slaw and remoulade on a brioche bun.
"Our approach is to do the most minimal preparation as possible so we can let the crab shine," says executive chef Kevin Johnson. "Typically, we wouldn't serve a sandwich, but we feel that's the best vehicle for take out." These puppies are made-to-order, so Johnson is asking guests to call or text when they get to the parking lot in order to guarantee a crispy crab.
The Glass Onion
isn't letting COVID-19 stop them from serving up softies. The crispy crustaceans come on a po' boy with Bibb lettuce and house-made tarter sauce or on a platter with two sides. Both options are $15. "The crabs are from McClellanville and will be a slow but steady source of fresh fish for us," says owner Chris Stewart.
The American cheese-topped soft-shell "Big Mac" is officially back on the menu at Edmund's Oast Brewing Company.
As of Fri. March 27, guests can order a single ($18) or double ($33), which can be paired with a side of crispy potatoes ($3) or coleslaw ($4). Order by dialing (843) 718-3224.
Pier 41's
menu items are available for take out at The Basement,
the arcade bar located at the Mt. Pleasant eatery. They're dishing out two options for soft-shell crab-lovers. Opt for their fried softie sandwich ($15) or a platter with two sides featuring one ($20) or two ($30) crabs. Place your order by phone at (843)-352-9235.
Chubby Fish
isn't jumping into the soft-shell crab game just yet but say they plan to once the crustaceans are more prevalent in South Carolina waters. We'll let you know.
This list will be updated as the soft-shell season continues — if you've got crabs, email parker@charlestoncitypaper.com.