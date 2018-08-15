There's money in the banana stand at Ms. Rose's trivia on Mon. Aug. 20 

Giphy

Put on your shortest jean shorts and start practicing your chicken dance (coo coo kacha!) because Ms. Rose's on Sam Rittenburg Blvd. is hosting anthemed Trivia Night on Mon. August 20. Thethemed night is part of the "Burgers, Beer, and Brains" trivia series every Monday night. Past theme nights include,, "Rom Coms" and. (We may be biased but a Bluth-based trivia night is our personal fave).From 7-9 p.m., expect lots of laughs — the trivia will be hosted by local comedian Drew Howard. The top three teams will win house cash and the honor of being Charleston’s top Bluth aficionados. In addition to the regular menu, there will be half-price burgers and $4 craft drafts all night long. Start your binge watching ASAP.