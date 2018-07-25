There's a big ol' Lego convention stopping in Columbia in August 

click to enlarge Provided

Just your standard imperial walker streetscape

Block heads of all ages: The BrickUniverse Lego Convention is coming to the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center Aug. 11-12. Bare feet are highly discouraged, be sure to wear shoes.



See the handiwork of professional Lego artists (that's a thing), including Jonathan Lopes of San Diego, who will be holding a talk about how you too can become a Lego master builder. There will also be more than 50 Lego models of world-famous landmarks, including Westminster Palace and Burj Khalifa, the world's largest skyscraper.



Highlights of the expo also include projects from South Carolina builders, the Lego Friends Building Area, the Star Wars Zone, the Building Zone, and Lego retail so you can pick up sweet merchandise and swag.



Tickets are $15 at brickuniverse.com/columbia.

