Theater picks: What we're seeing on the stage Feb. 21-28 

SOUTH OF BROADWAY | Stay

Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30 pm. and Sundays at 3 p.m.$25South of Broadway Theater Company Studios1080 East Montague Ave.North Charlestonsouthofbroadway.com

In Stay, audiences will watch an eye surgeon, who is the central character, take step after step over the line to hold onto the man she loves, which makes for a disturbing look into how love can take dark turns. Let's just say there's a love triangle and some, err, injured eyeballs. South of Broadway presents the regional premiere of this play, written by Sheila Cowley; join Cowley on Sun. Feb. 25 for a professional development workshop on the business of playwriting.

COFC THEATER | An Enemy of the People

Feb. 22-24 at 7:30 p.m., Sun. Feb. 25 at 2 and 7:30 p.m., and Mon. Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m.

$20/general, $15/CofC employees and seniors, $12/CofC students

Emmett Robinson Theatre

Simons Center for the Arts

54 Saint Philip St.

Downtown

cofc.edu

The College of Charleston Department of Theatre and Dance is bringing a version of Henrik Ibsen's An Enemy of the People to the stage to highlight the political, economic, and environmental implications surrounding water. Ibsen's play tells the story of Dr. Thomas Stockmann, who discovers that local baths in his town are causing health problems for the people who use them, and his fight against townspeople, including his own brother, who place economic gain over the potential threat of the tainted waters. Dr. Stockmann's beliefs eventually earn him the title of "an enemy of the people." Although written 150 years ago, Ibsen's drama remains extremely relevant today. With Dakota Access Pipeline protests and current conflict surrounding water access, the tension between people and business, nature and economic growth is still prevalent in today's world.

ACTORS THEATRE OF SC | Frederick Douglass ... No Turning Back

Thurs. Feb. 226:30 p.m.$40Montague Terrace5001 Coliseum DriveNorth Charlestonactorstheatreofsc.org

Frederick Douglass ... No Turning Back, presented by Actor's Theatre of South Carolina, is a one-act play that takes place in 1872 in an anti-slavery church in Ohio. Reverend Brewster asks Douglass to recount his journey from a slave to one of the greatest orators, educators, and reformers in history. The performance stars Kyle Taylor, who has appeared in local productions such as The Mountain Top, Porgy and Bess, and Of Mice and Men. This evening also features a dinner buffet, catered by Centerplate.

CAHOOTS NORTHERN IRELAND | Shh! We Have a Plan

Thurs. Feb. 2212:30 p.m.$5Gaillard Center95 Calhoun St.Downtowngaillardcenter.org

Shh! We have a Plan is the enchanting new theater production by the multi-award winning Theatre Company Cahoots Northern Ireland. Presented by the Gaillard education initiative, Shh! is a nonverbal tale featuring magic, music, and puppetry based on the Chris Haughton book of the same name. Follow the delightful and surprising journey of three madcap characters, each of whom has a plan to capture a beautiful bird perched high in a tree.