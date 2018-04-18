Theater picks: What we're seeing on the stage April 18-25 

Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Through May 7. $25/adult, $20/seniors and military, $15/students. Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84 1/2 Society St. Downtown. charlestontheater.com
Threshold Repertory Theatre | Natural ShocksNine local theaters have joined a national campaign of theater activism to end gun violence, joining theaters and venues across the country in the reading of one-woman play, Natural Shocks, by Lauren Gunderson. On Mon. April 23 at 7:30 p.m. Threshold Rep hosts a reading of the play, followed by a public discussion. A suggested donation of $20 will be donated to the Emanuel AME Church Memorial Fund in honor of the Emanuel 9. The reading of Natural Shocks, spearheaded locally by South of Broadway artistic director Kristen Kos, is currently supported by local theaters including 5th Wall Productions, Art Forms and Theatre Concepts, Deuce Theatre, Midtown Productions, Threshold Rep, PURE Theatre, South of Broadway Theatre, Storytree Children's Theatre, and the Village Repertory Company. In a press release Kos says, "It is meaningful to share my craft as a voice for change, and I am grateful for the ability to do so by presenting Lauren Gunderson's play. Natural Shocks is disarming and poignant. It isn't heavy handed and doesn't preach a solution to abuse or gun violence but opens a door to thoughtful discussion."
On Mon. April 23 at 7:30 p.m. $20. Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84 1/2 Society St. Downtown. charlestontheater.com
Woolfe Street Playhouse | Disaster! the MusicalDirected by Village Rep Artistic Director, Keely Enright, Disaster! The Musical comes to Woolfe Street straight from Broadway. It's 1979 and NYC's A-listers head out on the water — on a floating casino and discotheque. The characters are indeed characters, including: a faded disco star, a sexy nightclub singer, a disaster expert, a feminist reporter (we know a few of those, too), and a nun with a gambling addiction. Needless to say a few, err, disasters get in the way and our cast of characters has to try to survive.
Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. Select Thursdays and Sundays. Through May 12. $25+. Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St. Downtown. woolfestreetplayhouse.com