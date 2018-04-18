Theater picks: What we're seeing on the stage April 18-25 

Gaillard Center | A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder



Threshold Repertory Theatre |

Coming direct from New York,tells the uproarious story of Monty Navarro, a distant heir to a family fortune who sets out to jump the line of succession by eliminating the eight pesky relatives (all played by one fearless man) who stand in his way.raves of the play, saying, "It will lift the hearts of all those who've been pining for what sometimes seems a lost art form."

Threshold Repertory brings five-time Tony Award nominatedto Charleston. The dark comedy explores the fragile nature of faith and morality through ... hand puppets. Puppets may not be the first thing that crosses your mind when you think dark comedy (unless you recently caught Charleston Stage's...) but this is definitely not your childhood puppet show. Written by Robert Askins,follows meek Jason who joins his small town's Christian Puppet Ministry to cope with his anxiety after his father's death. When his puppet Tyrone takes on a shockingly irreverent personality of his own, Jason's relationships with his family and community are tested. Erin Wilson, of PURE Theater, will be directing the show during its Charleston run.

Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Through May 7. $25/adult, $20/seniors and military, $15/students. Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84 1/2 Society St. Downtown. charlestontheater.com

Threshold Repertory Theatre | Natural Shocks

Nine local theaters have joined a national campaign of theater activism to end gun violence, joining theaters and venues across the country in the reading of one-woman play,, by Lauren Gunderson. On Mon. April 23 at 7:30 p.m. Threshold Rep hosts a reading of the play, followed by a public discussion. A suggested donation of $20 will be donated to the Emanuel AME Church Memorial Fund in honor of the Emanuel 9. The reading of, spearheaded locally by South of Broadway artistic director Kristen Kos, is currently supported by local theaters including 5th Wall Productions, Art Forms and Theatre Concepts, Deuce Theatre, Midtown Productions, Threshold Rep, PURE Theatre, South of Broadway Theatre, Storytree Children's Theatre, and the Village Repertory Company. In a press release Kos says, "It is meaningful to share my craft as a voice for change, and I am grateful for the ability to do so by presenting Lauren Gunderson's play.is disarming and poignant. It isn't heavy handed and doesn't preach a solution to abuse or gun violence but opens a door to thoughtful discussion."

On Mon. April 23 at 7:30 p.m. $20. Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84 1/2 Society St. Downtown. charlestontheater.com

Woolfe Street Playhouse | Disaster! the Musical

Directed by Village Rep Artistic Director, Keely Enright, Disaster! The Musical comes to Woolfe Street straight from Broadway. It's 1979 and NYC's A-listers head out on the water — on a floating casino and discotheque. The characters are indeed characters, including: a faded disco star, a sexy nightclub singer, a disaster expert, a feminist reporter (we know a few of those, too), and a nun with a gambling addiction. Needless to say a few, err, disasters get in the way and our cast of characters has to try to survive.

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. Select Thursdays and Sundays. Through May 12. $25+. Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St. Downtown. woolfestreetplayhouse.com