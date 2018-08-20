August 20, 2018 Calendar+Scene » Features

The Works, Manduka, and Project:OM host a 100 percent charity event for breast cancer research this September 

Sweat for good

click to enlarge sarah_frick_manduka.jpg
Sarah Frick, co-founder of Charleston Power Yoga, is opening her own workout spot, The Works: A Sweat Studio by Sarah Frick in downtown CHS, slated to open in spring 2019. Before then, though, Frick and Co. are busy hosting pop-up workouts and charity events, like Project Om: The Works for Susan G. Komen, held at the Cedar Room on Sun. Sept. 30. From 11 a.m.-1 p.m. One hundred percent of your $45 ticket is donated to breast cancer research.

Start the morning with an hour of the Works Basics (an all-levels class that combines yoga, HIIT, and more), followed by healthy bites and juices from Blend Juice Bar. Following the workout sesh listen to a panel of breast cancer oncologists and survivors for a Q&A.

Project:OM, an offshoot of the yoga brand Manduka, "aims to inspire and expand the conversation about how yoga can make an incredible difference in our own lives — and on a larger scale, for the well being of the world."
Project: Om
@ The Cedar Room
701 East Bay St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Sun., Sept. 30, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Price: $45
Wellness and Benefits + Fundraisers
