The Works, Manduka, and Project:OM host a 100 percent charity event for breast cancer research this September 

Sarah Frick, co-founder of Charleston Power Yoga, is opening her own workout spot, The Works: A Sweat Studio
by Sarah Frick in downtown CHS, slated to open in spring 2019. Before then, though, Frick and Co. are busy hosting pop-up workouts and charity events, like Project Om: The Works for Susan G. Komen, held at the Cedar Room on Sun. Sept. 30. From 11 a.m.-1 p.m. One hundred percent of your $45 ticket
is donated to breast cancer research.
Start the morning with an hour of the Works Basics (an all-levels class that combines yoga, HIIT, and more), followed by healthy bites and juices from Blend Juice Bar. Following the workout sesh listen to a panel of breast cancer oncologists and survivors for a Q&A.
Project:OM, an offshoot of the yoga brand Manduka, "aims to inspire and expand the conversation about how yoga can make an incredible difference in our own lives — and on a larger scale, for the well being of the world."