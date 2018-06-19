The Windjammer's Budweiser Bikini Bash is back once again this weekend 

click to enlarge File

For years the Bikini Bash has been drawing crowds to the Windjammer.

My favorite summertime event, The Windjammer's Budweiser Bikini Bash features everything you love about the hottest time of the year — cold beer, drinking games, and hot babes. Throughout the summer 95sx hosts the 'Jammer's bikini bashes, with the first official summer bash (Thursday is the Solstice, ya know) taking place this Sun. June 24 from 3-6 p.m. Bikini bashes are free to attend.Head to the Windjammer for the chance to win $500 as the bikini favorite. As someone who has competed in a bikini contest (shoutout beach week '09) I can tell you that the experience is ... well, you'll just have to see for yourself. More into spectating? Yeah, me too — enjoy adult drinking games, jams from 95sx, and the cool ocean breeze while checking out the brave ladies on stage.