The Weeki Wachee Mermaids return to the S.C. Aquarium this April 

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
"Hello from planet Weeki!"
It's spring break season and y'all know what that means — the Weeki Wachee Mermaids head to Charleston from their wild, wild homeland of Weeki Wachee Springs... Florida. The flippered ones will swim on up to the S.C. Aquarium from April 5-8 and April 12-15. This year's dives are accompanied by pirate-themed dives in the Great Ocean Tank. Check out their full schedule online.
Guests can expect the mermaids to don their signature colorful tails, diving four times each day during their stay at the aquarium. And don't forget the pirates — they'll be diving in deep at 10:45 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. each day. In addition to the dives, the mermaids and pirates will be wandering around the aquarium to interact with guests (although we have no idea how they'll be breathing).
If the kiddos are like, really into mermaids, take them to Mermaids & Me, an after-hours mermaid experience on Thurs. April 5 from 6-8:30 p.m., which features two mermaid dives and a mermaid costume contest.