March 20, 2018 Calendar+Scene » Features

The Weeki Wachee Mermaids return to the S.C. Aquarium this April 

Under the sea

By
Share
Tweet
click to enlarge "Hello from planet Weeki!" - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • "Hello from planet Weeki!"
It's spring break season and y'all know what that means — the Weeki Wachee Mermaids head to Charleston from their wild, wild homeland of Weeki Wachee Springs... Florida. The flippered ones will swim on up to the S.C. Aquarium from April 5-8 and April 12-15. This year's dives are accompanied by pirate-themed dives in the Great Ocean Tank. Check out their full schedule online.

Guests can expect the mermaids to don their signature colorful tails, diving four times each day during their stay at the aquarium. And don't forget the pirates — they'll be diving in deep at 10:45 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. each day. In addition to the dives, the mermaids and pirates will be wandering around the aquarium to interact with guests (although we have no idea how they'll be breathing).

If the kiddos are like, really into mermaids, take them to Mermaids & Me, an after-hours mermaid experience on Thurs. April 5 from 6-8:30 p.m., which features two mermaid dives and a mermaid costume contest.
Event Details Weeki Wachee Mermaids
@ S.C. Aquarium
100 Aquarium Wharf
Downtown
Charleston, South Carolina
When: April 5-8 and April 12-15
Festivals + Events and Family + Kids
Map
Event Details Mermaids and Me
@ S.C. Aquarium
100 Aquarium Wharf
Downtown
Charleston, South Carolina
When: Thu., April 5, 6-8:30 p.m.
(843) 577-3474
Family + Kids
Map

Tags: , , ,

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Weeki Wachee Mermaids @ S.C. Aquarium

    • April 5-8 and April 12-15 Included with admission

  • Mermaids and Me @ S.C. Aquarium

    • Thu., April 5, 6-8:30 p.m. $45 (adult), $30 (child)
    • Buy Tickets

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS