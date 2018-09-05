September 05, 2018 Food+Drink » Features

The way we brew now: the science of beer and changing brewing technology 

Hopped up

By
click to enlarge Boxcar Central GM David Flynn knows the secret to great beer is software

Keely Laughlin

Boxcar Central GM David Flynn knows the secret to great beer is software

Latest in Features

Tags: ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS