The Ultimate Charleston Valentine's Day Roundup 2k18 

The best dates have four legs — bring your pup to Taco Boy on V-Day and order up the Mexican Bulldog; proceeds to go Pet Helpers.
Whether you're in it for the chocolate, the flowers, or the chance to guzzle champagne and throw darts at a picture of your ex, there's a lil something for everyone on Valentine's Day. No, never will we be able to recreate the joy of receiving a tiny folded pink and red card from your sixth grade crush, but Charleston has plenty of restaurant specials, order-ahead options, party hardy throw-downs, and miscellaneous adventures to warm your little jaded heart.
Dine in
Wed. Feb. 14, Cannon Green
's Chef Amalia Scatena will prepare a six course prix fixe menu with dishes including a mini lobster roll, local strawberry salad, spaghetti nero, and chocolate dipped ice cream sprinkled with sea salt and gold leaf. The menu is available for $75 per person with wine pairings for an additional $45.
Chef Vinson Petrillo at Zero Restaurant + Bar
shares his take on a "whimsical and romantic meal." The six course menu includes an innovative snack plate, caviar service for two, foie gras, lobster, and beef Wellington. The menu is priced at $245 per person.
Sorghum and Salt
will offer a four-course V-Day menu in place of their regular menu for $75 per person.
The Glass Onion
will have a special menu for $50 per couple; enjoy a glass of sparkling wine, soup or salad, rib eye or whole fish for two, and a dessert to share.
Famulari's Brewpub
wants all Netflix binge watchers (ahem, everyone) to come Netflix and chill with some trivia Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. The questions will involve the most popular Netflix shows like Stranger Things
, The Crown
, Black Mirror
, Orange is the New Black
, and more. Guests can enter to win the restaurant's only reserved table, plus a $50 Fam's gift card at famspizza.com/netflixandchill.
Taco Boy
downtown hosts a date night for humans — and their fave furry pals. From 11 a.m. to close Feb. 14, visit Taco Boy and order the "Mexican Bulldog," a drink that is part marg, part Coronita; proceeds from the day's sales of the drink will go to Pet Helpers. The organization will be onsite from 4 to 6 p.m. with adoptable pups.
What's better than a bouquet of roses? A bouquet of Rosé, of course. Mon. Feb. 12, at Bin 526
on Daniel Island, for $35 guests receive a box of artisan chocolate from Chocolatier LaRue Fine Chocolate plus a taste of Chandon Rose, Etoile Rose, Ruinart Rose, Moet Grand Vintage Rose, and VCP Vintage Rose. Cheese and charcuterie will also be provided.
On V-Day starting at 5 p.m., goat.sheep.cow.north hosts an event that will surely melt your heart — Valentine's Fondue Night
. Order from a la carte or prix fixe options, and enter to win a Le Creuset fondue set with a fondue recipe, cheese, and wine.
Vickery's
will be offering a four course dinner option this Fri. Feb. 9 and Sat. Feb. 10 as well as on Wed. Feb 14; the menu is $50 per couple and $30 for one. Choose from a soup or salad, app to share, choice of entree (rib eye or blackened grouper), and a dessert to share.
Edmund's Oast
is celebrating their fourth B-Day AND V-Day with a trio of special events. Mon. Feb. 12, score half-off menu favorites like Executive Chef Bob Cook's salt chicken, grilled octopus, and cheeseburger, plus drinks like the Red Wedding Cocktail, house-brewed beer, and half off bottles of wine. Tues. Feb. 13, drink with your pals at Beer with Friends; some of the restaurant's favorite brewers will bring their best beers to pour a la carte starting at 4:30 p.m. Finally, on the big day of love, Bob Cook will offer a special 2 lb. certified angus rib eye for two or whole fish for two. There will also be bottles of 2009 Dom Perignon for $140, 2014 Shafer Vineyards One Point Five Cabernet Sauvignon for $75, and 2015 Kistler Vineyards Les Noisetiers Chardonnay bottles for $55.
Order ahead
Stay in and order from Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream
— they can have pints delivered straight to your door. The Valentine's Day Collection ($55) features flavors including Darkest Chocolate, Brambleberry Crisp, Gooey Butter Cake, Roxbury Road, and Cookies in Cream. The All the Chocolates ($48) package is, well, chocolatey, with Dark Chocolate Peppermint, Darkest Chocolate, Milkiest Chocolate, and Roxbury Road. Order until 2 p.m. Tues. Feb. 13 and orders are guaranteed to arrive on V-Day.
Sugar Bake Shop
and goat.sheep.cow are teaming up for V-Day; find the Bake Shop's signature sugar cookies in gsc's gift baskets or reserve some of the cheese shop's heart shaped goat cheese bathed in flowers and pick up along with some sweet stuff at Sugar.
Brown's Court
will have a special V-Day takeout menu and some freaking adorable cupcakes to boot. Order homemade filled chocolates and truffles, chocolate covered strawberries, Lovebug cupcakes, mini chocolate turtle cheesecake, heart shaped macaroons, and more. Place your order at least 48 hours in advance; the last day to place an order is Mon. Feb. 12 for pickup Wed. Feb. 14.
Party on
Nothing says love like a onesie. This Sat. Feb. 10 at 3 p.m., head to Tommy Condon's for a V-Day onesie bar crawl
. Whether you attend with your besties, your sig O, or with the intention of perhaps snagging a special someone, this is guaranteed the comfiest party you'll attend all year. The crawl will head towards the East Bay/Market area. Drink features include $4 Absolut "original" cocktails, original cosmo cocktails with Citron, and Jameson Caskmates IPA shots and $3 Aboslut lime drops and Bud Light bottles.
Remember stop light parties in college? Drunken students would don something red for "taken," green for single, and yellow, for, well whatever is in between. Wed. Feb. 14 starting at 8 p.m. Royal American
, Charleston Pride, and Takeover Charleston will throw a bash in the same vein, handing out red, green, and yellow glow sticks so people can choose their label. They're also going to have a photo booth, special V-Day themed Stoli vodka drinks, a drag show, music by DJ Trevor D., plus other surprises. Proceeds from the event benefit Charleston Pride.
If V-Day makes you want to curl up into a bitter little ball, well, don't do that. Instead, Fri. Feb. 16, head to Bay Street Biergarten for the Bitterness Bash
from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. If you're single and ready to mingle, or just want to hang out with some non coupled up folks, Bay Street will have DJ Natty Heavy blasting the "hottest non-love songs," a "Tinder Hearts" game, a box onsite where you can dump your exes clothes (donated items go to Goodwill), and drink specials like $5 burning love shots, $5 black heart shots, and $16 shotskis.
The extra mile
This weekend, Fri. Feb. 9 and Sat. Feb. 10 at 10 p.m., impress your lover with an aerial showcase
. Aerial Fit holds an advanced student and staff showcase featuring a variety of acts on aerial silks, lyra, trapeze, sling, and rope. The show is for ages 13 and up.
This Sat. Feb. 10 starting at 1 p.m. The Cocktail Club
will host a cocktail class devoted to cocktail recipes for your V-Day celebration. Get step-by-step instructions for three different recipes from bar manager Ryan Welliver. Small bites will also be provided.
Want to celebrate V-Day like a damn king or queen? Book a room at The Restoration
. The "Recreate Romance" package includes fresh flowers upon arrival, a private wine and cheese reception, dinner for two at The Watch, and evening turn down with truffles and sparkling rose. The package starts at $757.
Ohm Radio will be offering singing telegram
deliveries on Valentine's Day. Imagine your beloved sitting at home or work, just hanging out, when all of a sudden four serenaders entire their line of vision, singing a sweet love song. Grams will be delivered between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wed. Feb. 14.