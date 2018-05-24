The ultimate 2018 Memorial Day Weekend roundup 

click to enlarge
Memorial Day Weekend
Enjoy the start of the long weekend on the water with Charleston Harbor Tours' Blues & BBQ Harbor Cruise. There's a barbecue buffet and drinks, plus live blues jams. The cruise begins at 7 p.m. tonight, Thurs. May 24. You can also hop aboard the Carolina Queen tomorrow, Fri. May 25.
Celebrate Memorial Day a little early this Fri. May 25 at the Joe with Budweiser’s Salute to Service Concert featuring country stars Chase Bryant, Logan Mize, and the Brothers Osborne from 6-10 p.m.
The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center on Bee St. hosts a free Memorial Day ceremony Friday in remembrance of vets and their families starting at 10 a.m.
Nothing says Mem Day like a fireworks display. Watch as colors light up the sky post soccer showdown at he Charleston Battery game kicking off this Sat. May 26 at 7 p.m.
Calling all sea turtle lovers! The South Carolina Aquarium is hosting a World Turtle Celebration all weekend beginning Sat. at 10 a.m. with interactive activity stations, turtle-themed shows, animal enrichment, and talks from local sea turtle rescue teams. The celebration continues through Monday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The Piccolo Spoleto Seed & Feed Marching Abominable free Patriotic Concert takes place from noon to 1 p.m. Sun. May 27 at the US Customs House.
From 7 to 11 p.m. party on down at the Windjammer's 14th annual SOS Memorial Day fest. This year's event features a VIP pre-party on the back deck from 7 to 9 p.m. with music by The Distinguished Gentlemen. At 9 p.m. doors open for The John Driskell Hopkins Band with special guests Yesterdays Wine and Angie Aparo.
Memorial Day
The Charleston Men’s Chorus presents its annual Memorial Day concert in tribute to fallen military heroes, vets, and current armed forces members at St. Philips’s Church at 12 p.m.
Listen to a musical tribute to each branch of the armed forces by the combined Charleston and Columbia community bands in Marion Square at 3 p.m.
Stop by Dockery’s on Daniel Island for a Memorial Day party featuring an all-day happy hour and live music.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Marion Square honor heroes at the Charleston Field of Honor
. Dedicate a flag in honor of all those who served and paid the ultimate sacrifice. The funds raised will support emergency relief and outreach to help local veterans and families in crisis. One ticket equals = one flag, which will be prominently displayed at the Piccolo Spoleto Memorial Day concert.
If you've never done a beer mile
, there's no better time to start. Those interested can gather at the Bridge to Nowhere at 1 p.m., drink four beers really fast, and run a mile. Wear your most patriotic beer, only bring cans with 5% ABV, and donations are appreciated. After party will be at Cooper River Brewing.
Gyms around the country host a special workout — the 'Murph'— in honor of Lieutenant Michael Murphy, 29, who was killed in Afghanistan June 28, 2005. At Joint Base Charleston
the workout begins at 10 a.m. Those participating should bring a 20 pound vest or body armor, if available, then run one mile, do 100 pull ups, 200 pushups, 300 squats, followed by another mile run.