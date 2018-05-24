The ultimate 2018 Memorial Day Weekend roundup 

click to enlarge Flickr user Ian Sane

Memorial Day Weekend Enjoy the start of the long weekend on the water with Charleston Harbor Tours' Blues & BBQ Harbor



Celebrate Memorial Day a little early this Fri. May 25 at the Joe with Budweiser’s Salute to Service Concert featuring country stars Chase Bryant, Logan Mize, and the Brothers Osborne from 6-10 p.m.



The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center on Bee St. hosts a free Memorial Day



Enjoy the start of the long weekend on the water with Charleston Harbor Tours' Blues & BBQ Harbor Cruise . There's a barbecue buffet and drinks, plus live blues jams. The cruise begins at 7 p.m. tonight, Thurs. May 24. You can also hop aboard the Carolina Queen tomorrow, Fri. May 25.The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center on Bee St. hosts a free Memorial Day ceremony Friday in remembrance of vets and their families starting at 10 a.m.

Nothing says Mem Day like a fireworks display. Watch as colors light up the sky post soccer showdown at he Charleston Battery game kicking off this Sat. May 26 at 7 p.m.





Calling all sea turtle lovers! The South Carolina Aquarium is hosting a World Turtle Celebration all weekend beginning Sat. at 10 a.m. with interactive activity stations, turtle-themed shows, animal enrichment, and talks from local sea turtle rescue teams. The celebration continues through Monday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Piccolo Spoleto Seed & Feed Marching Abominable free



From 7 to 11 p.m. party on down at the Windjammer's 14th annual

Memorial Day The Piccolo Spoleto Seed & Feed Marching Abominable free Patriotic Concert takes place from noon to 1 p.m. Sun. May 27 at the US Customs House.From 7 to 11 p.m. party on down at the Windjammer's 14th annual SOS Memorial Day fest. This year's event features a VIP pre-party on the back deck from 7 to 9 p.m. with music by The Distinguished Gentlemen. At 9 p.m. doors open for The John Driskell Hopkins Band with special guests Yesterdays Wine and Angie Aparo.

The Charleston Men’s Chorus presents its annual Memorial Day concert in tribute to fallen military heroes, vets, and current armed forces members at St. Philips’s Church at 12 p.m.





Listen to a musical tribute to each branch of the armed forces by the combined Charleston and Columbia community bands in Marion Square at 3 p.m.





Stop by Dockery’s on Daniel Island for a Memorial Day party featuring an all-day happy hour and live music.



