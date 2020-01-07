The Terrace is hosting a National Championship watch party on the big screen 

January 07, 2020 Calendar+Scene » Features

Go tigers

Go Tigers. Yeah, we said it.
  • Terrace Theater Facebook
  • Go Tigers. Yeah, we said it.
No matter which Tigers you're cheering for, you can see next Monday's National Championship college football game on the big screen at the Terrace Theater. LSU takes on Clemson and you can watch it all go down for just $20. Viewing starts at 7:30 p.m.

Your ticket gets you two drinks and popcorn or candy. There will also be special sales on all items that are purple and orange.

Seating is limited so snag these tickets while you can. 
Event Details National Championship on the big screen
@ Terrace Theater
1956 Maybank Hwy.
James Island
Charleston, SC
When: Mon., Jan. 13, 7:30-10 p.m.
Price: $20
