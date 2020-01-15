The tastiest (mystery) meat in town 

The hip-hop comedy sketch duo Mystery Meat is back for another year of fresh beats, hearty laughter, and an hour of mystery, presented as part of this Saturday's Comedy Marathon with Lauren Hope Krass.

Joshua Christian and Jordan Edwards are the minds behind Mystery Meat and have been doing shows together for close to three years, after meeting at Theater 99.

The name "Mystery Meat" comes from the MF Doom song "Beef Rap," Edwards says. "I'm not sure if that's where it came from, but anytime I do an interview, I'm going to tell people that's where it came from."

Their shows, or "Mixtapes," are a combination of rap concerts and comedy sketches, a "balance between the flow and wordplay of introspective hip-hop and comedy of Chappelle saying, 'I'm Rick James, bitch!'"

The songs performed during their show use beats many may know and others many may not. The beat from Kendrick Lamar's "Swimming Pools," for example, is used in their song "Drowned," a song about Edwards' inability to swim.

Both Christian and Edwards say, however, they enjoy using beats people may not have heard because it allows them to branch out and make something unique to them.

The sketches revolve around hip-hop culture, inspired by Chappelle Show, Key & Peele, SNL, and In Living Color, described as "loud and ignorant" by Edwards.

There's always an element of surprise in a Mystery Meat show. In addition to performing their scripted sketches, they also improvise along the way to not only add unexpected humor for the audience, but for themselves as well.

"There's an element in a live show that you can't get anywhere else," Christian says. "My goal in every show is to break Jordan, because if we're having fun, it's easier for everyone else to have a good time."

"One of the most fun parts of doing a show is stepping into the lobby afterwards to talk to people and somebody comes up and says, 'We've never seen you guys before and we had a good time. You guys were awesome,' so that's always a dope experience," says Edwards.

"You can put Mystery Meat in a can, but you don't know what it's going to taste like," Christian says. "I think to think our show can't be put into a box.

"Because it's in a can," says Jordan. —Michael Pham

Comedy Marathon feat. Mystery Meat and Lauren Hope Krass

Sat. Jan. 18 at 9:30 p.m.

Forte Jazz Lounge

$12