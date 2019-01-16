The sold-out Stand-Up Showcase features talented locals 

Comedian and comedy show producer Keith Dee compares the role of an emcee to a thermostat.

"Sometimes things are really hot, and sometimes it gets really cold, and you got to kind of bring it up to that nice temperature to keep everyone enjoying it," Dee says. "Someone might have a bad set, and you've got to bring the crowd back before the next comedian comes up. And you just kind of have to gauge the crowd that way. Get 'em started, get 'em warmed up — that's the emcee's job. And then keep that thermostat at the right level throughout the show."

Dee will bring that balancing act to the Charleston Comedy Festival's Stand-Up Comedy Showcase on Sat. Jan. 19. Ten local comedians will each present their "tight six," or their best six minutes of jokes, to a sold-out crowd at The Commodore.

"This is the best of Charleston's local, semi-pro-slash-amateur scene," Dee says. "Charleston has some big-time nationally touring headliners that live here, but we didn't invite those guys. We invited the guys that are the heart and soul of the Charleston comedy scene — guys and gal [Shawna Jarrett is the only woman performing at the stand-up showcase.] And it's an all-star show. They're the tops in the area, and they're producing shows, and they're in shows, and they're hosting mics, and they're actors. They all have different ways that they're entertaining the community, and they're all coming together."

Dee, who got his start performing open mics at the former Joe Pasta restaurant and taking improv classes at Theatre 99, says many people would be surprised to discover that Charleston has a flourishing comedy scene. That includes both the quality of touring shows in town to big-name performers, like Dusty Slay and Jeremy McLellan, who have roots in the Holy City.

"Several comedians have moved on to New York City and Los Angeles and are doing very well," Dee says.

But for the upcoming showcase, it's all about spotlighting the local talent.

"We all travel nationally, but we're all right here so we can be seen, you know, all over," Dee says. "And I'm going to put a little program together of everybody's social media contacts and websites and shows they produce and all that. But there's a lot of regular shows that these comedians are producing and starring in right here in town." —Emily Pietras