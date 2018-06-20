The seven best wanderlust accounts to follow this summer 

Basic Projects

Founded by husband and wife team Kate and Ben Towill, Basic Projects (@basic_projects) is a lifestyle driven design and development company based in Charleston. One of their projects is the healthy and super 'grammable Basic Kitchen which Vogue called "Charleston's most quintessential place to dine." Their feed is sprinkled with photos of their latest design projects and of their travels to places such as Argentina, Cuba, and Italy which they hashtag #basicadventures.

Jennifer V. Cole

As the Deputy Editor of Southern Living for nearly a decade, Jennifer V. Cole (@jennifervcole) knows a thing or two about the South. Cole is now working as a freelance writer and editor and recently co-authored a Cajun cookbook with Top Chef contestant Isaac Toups. Since spring 2017, she has been circumnavigating the globe and her Insta reflects her adventurous spirit with pics from all over the world: Paris, Sicily, Mexico, Maui, and Vietnam to name a few recent trips. Scroll through her feed for international restaurant recommendations and postcard- worthy shots.

Jess Graves

Jess Graves (@jessnellgraves) wears many hats: writer, Left of South podcast host, blogger, speaker, one of Southern Living's "75 Most Stylish Southerners" and mastermind behind Atlanta's Christmas Grinch. Graves is currently based in Atlanta but travels frequently around the South to spots like Sea Island, Palm Beach and of course, Charleston. Check out her Insta for regular updates with pics from her travels, the food she's eating and the fun events she plans.

Sean Brock

Chef Sean Brock (@hseanbrock) is no stranger to traveling as he frequently bounces around the South to his four Husk locations in Charleston, Greenville, Savannah, and Nashville. Go to his IG for drool-worthy shots of local cuisine and occasional pics of his two French bulldogs, Ruby and Linda, who are so adorable they have Instagrams of their own.

Jillian Eversole

Local blogger Jillian Eversole of Rhyme & Reason (@jillianattaway) has perfected the art of the travel shot. She recently honeymooned in the Caribbean, hit the shops in Palm Beach, and explored Quebec in the snow. In addition to her Insta, check out the travel guides on her blog for where to eat, drink, shop, and stay in places like Nashville, Atlanta, and the Hamptons. Scroll her feed for travel outfit ideas and shopping recommendations.

Landon Clements

Former Southern Charm star Landon Clements (@alandonclements), splits her time between Charleston and Malibu and her feed is full of beautiful shots of both cities. From wineries in Napa to polo matches in the Palisades, and trips to Marrakech, Morocco, Landon certainly gets around now that she is off the show and she takes her followers with her around the world. Go to her page for the must see spots in California and occasional pics with her old castmates.

Allston McCrady

Allston McCrady (@allstonmccrady) is a James Beard Award nominated writer, occasional CP contributor, and artist with a passion for travel. In the last year she hit the slopes in Colorado, explored the canals of Venice, and off-roaded in Turks and Caicos. Her background in food writing lends to frequent shots of the best bites around the world like ripe apricots from a French market or fresh pasta in Lake Como. Check her page for some seriously beautiful pics of local and international scenery.