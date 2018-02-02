The Road to Wrestlemania heads to the NCHS Coliseum this March 

What can I say, I have a soft spot for the WWE. I saw my very first WWE show last year with wrestling connoisseur himself, former CP writer Dustin Waters, who coached me through the strange and special scenes we witnessed. What really struck me, though, was not the stuff in the cage, but the stuff all around us — genuinely interested little kids and their parents waving posters in support of their favorite wrestlers. That stuff tugs at your heart strings.
WWE's road to Wrestlemania — a potentially life changing event — crash lands at the North Charleston Coliseum on Sat. March 31. Tickets start at $15 and go on sale on Fri. Feb. 9. The Road to Wrestlemania hits the Lowcountry just a week before Wrestlemania, so you're gonna see the best of the best at this showdown.
That includes Roman Reigns — of WWE's" Take Time to Be a Dad Today" commercial fame; Nia Jax, who recently called out a YouTuber for body shaming; WWE legend Kane, who was hospitalized earlier this week after being "crushed" by a table (so maybe he won't be coming after all); and Asuka and Sasha Banks, who recently kicked each other's butts on Raw.
Needless to say, it's gonna be a loud, fun, and well, inspiring evening. Snag your tickets next Friday at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.