Monday film screening and discussion will examine the impact of Arctic drilling in S.C. 

Get involved and save our birds

On Mon. Nov. 18 from 6:30-7:30 p.m., the Arctic Refuge Defense Campaign will host a film screening of The Refuge at the Charleston County Public Library. The event is free and open to the public.

The film will be followed by a panel discussion, sponsored by the Conservation Voters of South Carolina. Annette Watson, director of the Masters of Environmental and Sustainability Studies at the CofC; Rick Dawson, environmental scientist at Cardno TEC; and Grace Gasper, executive director of Friends of Coastal Carolina, will lead the discussion.

The short film and discussion aims to raise awareness of oil and gas drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Serving as a call to action, the campaign hopes Charlestonians will get involved and sign a petition to stop oil and gas drilling in the environmentally fragile Arctic Refuge.

Since September, nearly 800 local residents have signed the petition and 30 small businesses and organizations have joined the coalition, the group says.

The drillings in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge affects Charleston, the group says, since many migratory birds which nest in the area fly to the Lowcountry over winter. The tundra swan, S.C.'s largest migratory waterfowl, comes to the ACE Basin each winter.

Attend the film screening and discussion to learn more about the biological, cultural, and climate impacts of Arctic drilling here S.C.

Event Details Arctic Refuge Film Screening and Panel
@ Charleston County Public Library
68 Calhoun St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Mon., Nov. 18, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
(860) 671-7290
Price: Free to attend
Lectures + Seminars and Film + Radio
