The Pushers are fun on and off the stage 

Sean Devereux, one of the original members of Norfolk, Va.'s comedy group, The Pushers, fondly describes the kind of comedy you can expect from the group. "It's kind of dip-shitty," he says. And he wouldn't have it any other way. "It's our bread and butter," says Devereux.

For this year's Comedy Fest, the Pushers bring their Tales from the Campfire show, one that plays well into the group's fast-paced, high-energy performances. The show starts with an audience suggestion based on a very important question: "What's your greatest fear?" Devereux says the group has gotten the usual answers — spiders, the dark, dying alone, etc. As for a strange answer? Those are inevitable, but one definitely stands out. "One guy said he has a fear of animals licking his feet while making love to his wife," says Devereux. Needless to say, the group used that answer in their show.

Sometimes the group pulls from their own fears, like founder of Pushers, Brad McMurran's, fear of weight gain; McMurran is currently on a fitness/healthy eating regimen that you can follow along with on Facebook. Other than literal fears, Devereux says the group moves through scenes based off of the vibes they give each other. The set-up is reminiscent of a campfire, with the members sitting around in a circle, telling ghost stories.

"Brad and I are huge fans of ghost stories," says Devereux. They're such big fans that they host a show every year called the 666 Project, which features six local writers, directors, and actors performing six one-act plays of horror and comedy.

This will be the Pushers 10th year at the festival and, like every year, they hope to party after all that comedy business is out of the way. If there are some late night parties around town, let the Pushers know, y'all. As Devereux says, "We're the drunken mascots of Charleston Comedy Festival." —Connelly Hardaway