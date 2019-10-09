The Pat Conroy "I Was Born to Be in a Library" program comes to Wando Library on Oct. 10 

click to enlarge
-
Provided by Jonathan Haupt
-
Jonathan Haupt is the executive director of the Pat Conroy Literary Center
This Thurs. Oct. 10, Jonathan Haupt, the executive director of the Pat Conroy Literary Center, will be visiting the Wando Mt. Pleasant Library to examine best-selling author Pat Conroy's love for libraries and how these institutions impacted him as a writer.
The free presentation will be held 6-7 p.m. and will feature both published and unpublished works by Conroy, as well as videos and photographs from Conroy's life.
In addition to discussing Conroy's lifelong relationship with libraries and literature, Haupt will also share information about the Pat Conroy Literary Center, which is dedicated to honoring Conroy's legacy as a writer and educator in Beaufort, S.C. where he spent most of his life.
You can learn more about the Pat Conroy Literary Center online.
@ Wando Mount Pleasant Library
1400 Carolina Park Blvd
Mt. Pleasant
Mt Pleasant,
SC
When: Thu., Oct. 10, 6 p.m.
Books + Poetry