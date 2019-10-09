October 09, 2019 Calendar+Scene » Features

The Pat Conroy "I Was Born to Be in a Library" program comes to Wando Library on Oct. 10 

"A library could show you everything if you knew where to look"

By
Share
Tweet
click to enlarge Jonathan Haupt is the executive director of the Pat Conroy Literary Center - PROVIDED BY JONATHAN HAUPT
  • Provided by Jonathan Haupt
  • Jonathan Haupt is the executive director of the Pat Conroy Literary Center
This Thurs. Oct. 10, Jonathan Haupt, the executive director of the Pat Conroy Literary Center, will be visiting the Wando Mt. Pleasant Library to examine best-selling author Pat Conroy's love for libraries and how these institutions impacted him as a writer. 

The free presentation will be held 6-7 p.m. and will feature both published and unpublished works by Conroy, as well as videos and photographs from Conroy's life. 

In addition to discussing Conroy's lifelong relationship with libraries and literature, Haupt will also share information about the Pat Conroy Literary Center, which is dedicated to honoring Conroy's legacy as a writer and educator in Beaufort, S.C. where he spent most of his life.

You can learn more about the Pat Conroy Literary Center online.
Event Details I Was Born in a Library
@ Wando Mount Pleasant Library
1400 Carolina Park Blvd
Mt. Pleasant
Mt Pleasant, SC
When: Thu., Oct. 10, 6 p.m.
Books + Poetry
Map

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Events

  • I Was Born in a Library @ Wando Mount Pleasant Library

    • Thu., Oct. 10, 6 p.m.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS