The North Charleston Harvest Festival is rescheduled for Sat. Oct. 26 due to inclement weather 

click to enlarge nhc.noaa.gov

Event Details North Charleston Harvest Festival @ Olde Village Community Center 4820 Jenkins Ave. North Charleston Charleston, SC When: Sat., Oct. 26, 4-7 p.m. Price: Free to attend Festivals + Events, Boils and Ghouls, Dress Up, Get Down and City Picks Map

Rain, rain, go away. The North Charleston Harvest Festival, originally scheduled for tomorrow, Sat. Oct. 19, has been rescheduled for Sat. Oct. 26 due to inclement weather. tropical system is set to bring lots of rain and wind this weekend.Fear not, there are still plenty of fun events going on this weekend — check some of them out via our weekend roundup and Halloween guide. When the Harvest Fest does hit Park Circle on Oct. 26, attendees can look forward to live music, a kid's zone, local artists and crafters, food and drink specials from area restaurants, costume contests, and more. Check it all out online at northcharleston.org