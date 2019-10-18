October 18, 2019 Calendar+Scene » Features

The North Charleston Harvest Festival is rescheduled for Sat. Oct. 26 due to inclement weather 

(We do need the rain)

Rain, rain, go away. The North Charleston Harvest Festival, originally scheduled for tomorrow, Sat. Oct. 19, has been rescheduled for Sat. Oct. 26 due to inclement weather.

A tropical system is set to bring lots of rain and wind this weekend.

Fear not, there are still plenty of fun events going on this weekend — check some of them out via our weekend roundup and Halloween guide.

When the Harvest Fest does hit Park Circle on Oct. 26, attendees can look forward to live music, a kid's zone, local artists and crafters, food and drink specials from area restaurants, costume contests, and more. Check it all out online at northcharleston.org
Event Details North Charleston Harvest Festival
@ Olde Village Community Center
4820 Jenkins Ave.
North Charleston
Charleston, SC
When: Sat., Oct. 26, 4-7 p.m.
Price: Free to attend
