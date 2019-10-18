The North Charleston Harvest Festival is rescheduled for Sat. Oct. 26 due to inclement weather 

click to enlarge
Rain, rain, go away. The North Charleston Harvest Festival, originally scheduled for tomorrow, Sat. Oct. 19, has been rescheduled for Sat. Oct. 26 due to inclement weather.
A tropical system
is set to bring lots of rain and wind this weekend.
Fear not, there are still plenty of fun events going on this weekend — check some of them out via our weekend roundup
and Halloween guide.
When the Harvest Fest does hit Park Circle on Oct. 26, attendees can look forward to live music, a kid's zone, local artists and crafters, food and drink specials from area restaurants, costume contests, and more. Check it all out online at northcharleston.org
.
@ Olde Village Community Center
4820 Jenkins Ave.
North Charleston
Charleston,
SC
When: Sat., Oct. 26, 4-7 p.m.
Price:
Free to attend
