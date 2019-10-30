The music community remembers beloved videographer Drew Gardner, dead at 29 

News broke on Sun. Oct. 20 that Drew Gardner, the prolific videographer behind Toucan Films, died by suicide at the age of 29. In the past few years, Gardner rose to prominence for his involvement in music videos, which ranged from the silly ("Pizza Party for Life") to the dramatic ("Good $leep"), and his deep roots in the Charleston music community. As someone with a passion for their craft, Gardner was known for filming the scene at every turn.

"The first time we worked with Drew was on a live show," says Luke Mitchell of the High Divers. "He was always supportive and keeping in touch with us out on the road. He was a positive guy and he was always really kind and always looking out for us."

His prolific video output for artists of all genres allowed Gardner to bridge gaps in the Holy City. Originally known for his work with the indie rock community, Gardner began documenting the hip-hop and R&B scenes after the infamous Southern Discomfort panel provided him with a look at a group of marginalized musicians. In 2019, he filmed the Matt Monday-curated hip-hop and R&B festival Cultura.

The videographer worked with hip-hop artist Benny Starr on the rollout film that accompanied his most recent LP, A Water Album. The local rapper remembers Gardner as an artist with an eye for visuals, just as much as he was an empath.

"[He] brought a level of seriousness to the craft that he did because you could tell he was passionate about it," says Starr. "I never felt like I had to act while we were working together. He had a softness and an ease to him that put you at ease, while y'all were working together. It was easy for him to get the authentic moment."

Rappers Ray DeeZy and D$ became close with Gardner in recent years, frequently spending their free time together, plus filming videos. "Drew is my brother, my best friend. More than just a talented cameraman, he brought the world joy," says DeeZy. "All I can do is be happy he is finally at peace and no longer worried. Mental health is real and I just wish people knew how hard it is to battle depression and anxiety everyday. We helped each other cope. I always noticed how cheerful he was and how he never allowed negativity; just a genuine soul who wanted nothing but the best for everyone."

Former City Paper music editor Kelly Rae Smith remembers Gardner as one of the most active members of the music community.

"The last time I saw him was at the Niecy Blues, Diaspoura, and Sista Misses show at the Royal American a couple of weeks ago. I hadn't been out to Royal since leaving the City Paper, so it had been months," she recalls. "I guess I was afraid of it hurting my heart a little to be back out, no longer the mama bear of the music scene. While I felt vulnerable in that room, Drew tapped me on the shoulder and gave me a big hug, and I remember being touched by the gesture and feeling relief, like I may have mattered still. I can't stop thinking about how I hope I made him feel the same. You never know when your last interaction with a human who matters to you will be. We should all take this lesson from Drew and apply it every day, single friends out who seem like they'd rather dissolve in the room than be a part of it. You never know what's on their heart and how much they need to be seen."

Even newer artists to the area, like Moontalkr, felt the impact of Gardner's death. "Often misinterpreted or overlooked, the empath gives so much to everyone and oftentimes, never considers how they are replenishing themselves of the energy lost in that process," says Jeffrey Wilson of Moontalkr. "I think that maybe, in the wake of this tragedy, it's time that we find it within ourselves to become more aware of what we're giving back to those who give us so much."

Not everything was music videos and album production. Gardner also aided local music education non-profit Heal with Hearts.

"I appreciated his kindness," says Meg Mims, the organization's grant writer. "He reached out to create this video for Heal with Hearts. He was so creative and donated his time to help document our music program. It was kind of him to volunteer his time and talent."

Most recently, Gardner began filming professionally, working with National Geographic in Nigeria and acting as the assistant director for Shovels & Rope: The Movie.

Gardner was an artist, an ardent local music supporter, and, above all, a man with a deep passion for the people who surrounded him.

"I had never known anyone with a better heart than Drew," says Walker Trull of Crab Claw. "He was a deep empath who had the utmost respect for the community, the environment, and the marginalized. He never wronged another soul as long as I've known the man. Drew was a rare breed, a truly selfless individual. It is heartbreaking that it takes something so tragic to recognize something so pure and good."

A tribute to Andrew Gardner will be hosted at The Royal American on Mon. Nov. 4 at 5:30 p.m.