October 30, 2019 Music+Clubs » Features

The Mobros make a bare-bones statement with their concept EP, Characters 

The Blueprint

By
click to enlarge The Mobros latest EP is a concept album inspired by guitarist Kelly Morris' (middle right) last day of high school

Provided

The Mobros latest EP is a concept album inspired by guitarist Kelly Morris' (middle right) last day of high school

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS