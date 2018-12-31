The minds behind Restaurant Tu discuss why they're shifting to Indian cuisine 

to everything under heaven, the rest of earth," says co-owner and operator Joey Ryan. "All the stuff we wouldn’t do at Xiao Bao, we could do at Tu."

The Tu team, comprised of Ryan, Josh Walker, and Duolan Li-Walker, announced on social media at the end of November that: "

We learned a lot this past year & with this in mind and after a lot of consideration, we have decided to completely change course with Tu." Enter: Tu. 2.0.

Tu's genesis: the dairy dilemma

In its first iteration, Tu played with flavors of familiar dishes like pierogi

Out of the box

"It'sbeen a really fun and interesting year," says Josh Walker. "At the end of the day we felt that Tu was a successful venture — Joey and I got into this because it's what we love doing. We don't view it as a business, we're at the restaurant virtually every day."This all-or-nothing approach to running a restaurant, and cooking damn good food, is a mantra that Ryan and Walker wholeheartedly embrace, and one they've stayed true to since opening Xiao Bao in late 2012. By now, anyone who has spent more than a week in the city — thehas been hip to Xiao Bao's "unfussy approach" since 2014 — knows that when craving Asian comfort food, look no further than the converted service station on Rutledge Avenue. Six years ago though, even Ryan was skeptical about cabbage pancakes.At Xiao Bao, Walker and Ryan home in on and highlight very specific regions of Asia — they'll explore northern Thailand versus southern, Thailand compared to Vietnam. There's never any fusion, says Ryan, and while the owners and staff have embraced the challenge of learning all the nuanced parts of Asia, there are inevitably times when they've wanted to explore a different kind of cuisine."One of the first trips Josh went on without me after opening the restaurant, he and Duolan went to Paris for a romantic getaway, he's texting me pictures of dishes using dairy and he's nerding out on dairy. We don't do dairy. There are certain ingredients not in the scope of food in Asia," says Ryan.With the passion these two have for food, it's no surprise that eventually, the creative juices would start flowing, and would not easily subside.And Tu was born. With an ever-changing menu, Walker and Ryan could explore all those dishes they wanted to play with at Xiao Bao, sans limitations. In this beautiful, modern Meeting Street space, there was no box. Every ingredient, every flavor, every inexplicably delectable mashup, was fair game.Described by one Yelp reviewer as 'Twilight Zone-ish' (in a good way), Tu was met with an overwhelmingly positive response, from both laypeople and critics. The dishes were peculiar and delicious, ranging from chicken fried steak to aguachile. But that didn't make it any easier to explain the concept to inquisitive diners.