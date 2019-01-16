The members of Organized Chaos are the perfect mix of wit and emotions 

click to enlarge

Charleston-based improv group, Organized Chaos, has been performing their comedy around town for about six years now, getting pretty used to each other after all that time. Those years of performing together, according to member David Myer, have worked in the group's favor. "Because we have so much familiarity with one another, we are often able to take more risks during our scene work since we know each other's tendencies so well," he says.

The group is best known for their character-driven shows, and Myer says that part of the success of any improv group is having a healthy mix of two kinds of improvisers: "head" and "heart." According to Myer, "head" improvisers play "more wit and snappy conversation in scenes" and "heart" improvisers play "more emotionally and do more character-driven scene work."

If this is your first time hearing those terms, Myer gives an example to help us break it down. "For example, I am purely a head improviser, often to the detriment of doing any character work or accent work at all," he says. "But I know if I am in a scene with Craig for example (who is a wizard of characters and accents) that I can push him emotionally to really make the scene more exciting."