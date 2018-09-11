The long list of Charleston restaurants planning to stay open ahead of Hurricane Florence 

With Hurricane Florence getting "better organized and increasing in size" area restaurants are continuing to post updates about their status. Here's what we've gleaned so far:
Downtown
Barsa
is open.
Basil
is open normal hours today.
Basic Kitchen
is open tonight and tomorrow.
The Brick
is open tonight with a taco party.
1 Broad
posted on Instagram that they will be open the "duration of this tropical event named Florence."
Bin 152
says they'll be open 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. every night unless circumstances change, "let's all just calm down, drink some wine and eat some cheese..."
Chez Nous
says that "as is our usual M.O., we’ll be open tomorrow and until further notice! As long as we can get deliveries and barring a turn in the storm, we’re cautiously optimistic that we’ll have a beautiful week and just a bit of a rainy weekend... So come enjoy a meal (or two) with us!"
Cru Cafe
is open through at least dinner service tonight.
Daps Breakfast & Imbibe
says they'll be open for regular hours Tuesday and every day after until further notice.
Edmund's Oast
is open regular hours all week with half-price bottles of wine and all house beer for $4.
El Jefe
is open tonight and tomorrow for Wig Out Wednesdays.
Fast & French:
"Our plan is to stay open. As long as we have wine, soup and customers we will keep our door open, the lights on and the coffee hot."
All area Home Team
locations are open tonight with plenty of game changers on tap.
Husk
is open tonight and tomorrow for lunch.
Minero
is open for tamal Tuesday.
Moe's Crosstown
is open tonight with updates to come.
Pearlz
says they will remain open as long as they can.
Peninsula Grill
is open — Champagne bar opens at 4 p.m.
Poogan's Porch
is open serving up their comfort food.
Proof
says they will remain open, "we have stocked up on all the essentials and stuff that we don't know what category to put it in. We have power in internet...we will be a safe house for those in need of a drink."
Prohibition
will be open serving their full menu with $1 oysters.
Renzo
is open with $6 glasses of house wine all night.
Royal American
is open.
Rue de Jean
is open their regular hours today.
Rutledge Cab Co.
is open all day today and plans to be open tomorrow.
Second State Coffee
is open today and says they'll be open "as much as possible."
Semilla
is open, happy hour starts at 4 p.m. and it's taco Tuesday.
S.N.O.B
is open normal hours today.
Uptown Social
will stay open as long as they feel it is safe to do so.
West Ashley
Voodoo Tiki Bar & Lounge
is open for the "foreseeable future."
James Island/Johns Island/Folly
Fam's Brewing Co.
is open with buy one get one half off Crowlers.
Mondo's
says they are hunkering down for the storm until further notice.
Tattooed Moose
is open on Johns Island, West Ashley, and downtown.
Zia Taqueria
will be open until it's "not safe to do so."
East Cooper
Pier 22
is open with octopus ceviche on deck.
JuJu
is open tonight.
Papi's Taqueria
isopen tonight then closed Wed. and Thurs.
The Rusty Rudder
will be open until further notice.