September 11, 2018 Food+Drink » Features

The long list of Charleston restaurants planning to stay open ahead of Hurricane Florence 

Eat your heart out

By
click to enlarge img_1263.jpg

Lauren Hurlock

Share
Tweet

With Hurricane Florence getting "better organized and increasing in size" area restaurants are continuing to post updates about their status. Here's what we've gleaned so far:

Downtown

Barsa is open.

Basil is open normal hours today.

Basic Kitchen is open tonight and tomorrow.

The Brick is open tonight with a taco party.

1 Broad posted on Instagram that they will be open the "duration of this tropical event named Florence."

Bin 152 says they'll be open 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. every night unless circumstances change, "let's all just calm down, drink some wine and eat some cheese..."

Chez Nous says that "as is our usual M.O., we’ll be open tomorrow and until further notice! As long as we can get deliveries and barring a turn in the storm, we’re cautiously optimistic that we’ll have a beautiful week and just a bit of a rainy weekend... So come enjoy a meal (or two) with us!"

Cru Cafe is open through at least dinner service tonight.

Daps Breakfast & Imbibe says they'll be open for regular hours Tuesday and every day after until further notice.

Edmund's Oast is open regular hours all week with half-price bottles of wine and all house beer for $4.

El Jefe is open tonight and tomorrow for Wig Out Wednesdays.

Fast & French: "Our plan is to stay open. As long as we have wine, soup and customers we will keep our door open, the lights on and the coffee hot."

All area Home Team locations are open tonight with plenty of game changers on tap.

Husk is open tonight and tomorrow for lunch.

Minero is open for tamal Tuesday.

Moe's Crosstown is open tonight with updates to come.

Pearlz says they will remain open as long as they can.

Peninsula Grill is open — Champagne bar opens at 4 p.m.

Poogan's Porch is open serving up their comfort food.

Proof says they will remain open, "we have stocked up on all the essentials and stuff that we don't know what category to put it in. We have power in internet...we will be a safe house for those in need of a drink."

Prohibition will be open serving their full menu with $1 oysters.

Renzo is open with $6 glasses of house wine all night.

Royal American is open.

Rue de Jean is open their regular hours today.

Rutledge Cab Co. is open all day today and plans to be open tomorrow.

Second State Coffee is open today and says they'll be open "as much as possible."

Semilla is open, happy hour starts at 4 p.m. and it's taco Tuesday.

S.N.O.B is open normal hours today.

Uptown Social will stay open as long as they feel it is safe to do so.

West Ashley

Voodoo Tiki Bar & Lounge is open for the "foreseeable future."

James Island/Johns Island/Folly

Fam's Brewing Co. is open with buy one get one half off Crowlers.

Mondo's says they are hunkering down for the storm until further notice.

Tattooed Moose is open on Johns Island, West Ashley, and downtown.

Zia Taqueria will be open until it's "not safe to do so."

East Cooper

Pier 22 is open with octopus ceviche on deck.

JuJu is open tonight.

Papi's Taqueria isopen tonight then closed Wed. and Thurs.

The Rusty Rudder will be open until further notice. 

Tags: , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS