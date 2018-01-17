The ladies of Reformed Whores sing songs we can all relate to 

click to enlarge Provided

Comedy fest stalwarts Reformed Whores are back for another round of raunchy musical laughs. "We've been coming down to the Charleston Comedy Festival pretty much since we started the band," says ukulele player Marie Cecile Anderson. "It's challenging because we have to continue to step it up every time." Although they're known for tunes like the ode to assholes "Douchebags" and the raunchy ballad to confusing feelings "Girl Crush," the country influenced duo has expanded their brand lately. In 2017, Reformed Whores (comprised of Anderson and guitarist Katy Frame) dropped a web series titled "Journey to Greatness," embarked on an international tour, and began exploring their socially conscious side with songs like the mansplaining takedown "Hey Dude!" "We try not to get too political, but as modern females, we definitely write from our point of view," says Anderson. "But we keep it light and fun." The Reformed Whores are performing two nights at the Comedy Fest. "We tend to do the same set," says Frame. "But, if you want to come see us twice, it's always a little bit different every night." Both Anderson and Frame are avid fans of Theatre 99 and express interest in recording a live album at the venue.