The Divas of Drag Brunch presents largest lineup of drag performers in the Lowcountry 

Carmella Monet Monroe joins a long list of queens at the Divas of Drag Brunch later this month.

Event Details The Divas of Drag Brunch, Summertime! @ The Royal American 970 Morrison Dr. Downtown Charleston, SC When: Sun., June 30, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (843) 817-6925 Price: Free Festivals + Events, Benefits + Fundraisers and Charleston Pride Map

Vive Le Rock Productions is at it again with the Divas of Drag Brunch at The Royal American on Sun. June 30, noon-4 p.m. The free, all-ages event will raise money for We Are Family. Be sure to swill some bourbon, vodka, and rum punches to benefit the local organization.Music starts at 11 a.m. with DJ GRNDR and performances (from a crazy long list of queens) kick off at noon. Snack on a special brunch menu and celebrate Pride Month in style.Hosted by the Empress of Charleston, Carmella Monet Monroe, the lineup includes performances from Crystal Guysir, Diamond Giavonni, Kymmya Starr Davidson, Leslie Elizabeth Lain, Melody Lucas, Mercy Madison, Sarah Tonin, Suede Doll, and more TBA.Stay up to date with the event and the growing lineup by following along on Facebook We Are Family provides support, resources, and leadership development opportunities to LGBTQI and straight ally youth. Learn more about the organization online