The Divas of Drag Brunch presents largest lineup of drag performers in the Lowcountry 

click to enlarge
-
Keely Laughlin file photo
-
Carmella Monet Monroe joins a long list of queens at the Divas of Drag Brunch later this month.
Vive Le Rock Productions is at it again with the Divas of Drag Brunch at The Royal American on Sun. June 30, noon-4 p.m. The free, all-ages event will raise money for We Are Family. Be sure to swill some bourbon, vodka, and rum punches to benefit the local organization.
Music starts at 11 a.m. with DJ GRNDR and performances (from a crazy long list of queens) kick off at noon. Snack on a special brunch menu and celebrate Pride Month in style.
Hosted by the Empress of Charleston, Carmella Monet Monroe, the lineup includes performances from Crystal Guysir, Diamond Giavonni, Kymmya Starr Davidson, Leslie Elizabeth Lain, Melody Lucas, Mercy Madison, Sarah Tonin, Suede Doll, and more TBA.
Stay up to date with the event and the growing lineup by following along on Facebook
.
We Are Family provides support, resources, and leadership development opportunities to LGBTQI and straight ally youth. Learn more about the organization online
.
@ The Royal American
970 Morrison Dr.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Sun., June 30, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
(843) 817-6925
Price:
Free
Festivals + Events, Benefits + Fundraisers and Charleston Pride