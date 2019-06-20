June 20, 2019 Calendar+Scene » Features

The Divas of Drag Brunch presents largest lineup of drag performers in the Lowcountry 

Benefitting We Are Family

By
Share
Tweet
click to enlarge Carmella Monet Monroe joins a long list of queens at the Divas of Drag Brunch later this month. - KEELY LAUGHLIN FILE PHOTO
  • Keely Laughlin file photo
  • Carmella Monet Monroe joins a long list of queens at the Divas of Drag Brunch later this month.
Vive Le Rock Productions is at it again with the Divas of Drag Brunch at The Royal American on Sun. June 30, noon-4 p.m. The free, all-ages event will raise money for We Are Family. Be sure to swill some bourbon, vodka, and rum punches to benefit the local organization.

Music starts at 11 a.m. with DJ GRNDR and performances (from a crazy long list of queens) kick off at noon. Snack on a special brunch menu and celebrate Pride Month in style.

Hosted by the Empress of Charleston, Carmella Monet Monroe, the lineup includes performances from Crystal Guysir, Diamond Giavonni, Kymmya Starr Davidson, Leslie Elizabeth Lain, Melody Lucas, Mercy Madison, Sarah Tonin, Suede Doll, and more TBA.
Related Five of Charleston's up-and-coming drag queens talk makeup, day jobs, and performing at Sunday brunch: Serving Looks
Five of Charleston's up-and-coming drag queens talk makeup, day jobs, and performing at Sunday brunch
Serving Looks
Drag is having a moment.
By Adam Manno
Features
Stay up to date with the event and the growing lineup by following along on Facebook.

We Are Family provides support, resources, and leadership development opportunities to LGBTQI and straight ally youth. Learn more about the organization online.

Event Details The Divas of Drag Brunch, Summertime!
@ The Royal American
970 Morrison Dr.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Sun., June 30, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
(843) 817-6925
Price: Free
Festivals + Events, Benefits + Fundraisers and Charleston Pride
Map

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    The Divas of Drag Brunch, Summertime! @ The Royal American

    • Sun., June 30, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free

Related Locations

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS