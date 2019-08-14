The CP Back to School guide for all grades 

This year's Back to School issue is a little different than what we've done in years past. With new teachers, new classrooms, and new experiences awaiting parents and students in the coming year, we've got a fresh look at what you need to know before you sit down for another first day. From how to pack an all-star lunch to advice from local teachers to how to get involved if you're interested in helping your community after class, we've got you covered in the following pages.