August 14, 2019

The CP Back to School guide for all grades 

Make the Grade

By
Timothy Banks

This year's Back to School issue is a little different than what we've done in years past. With new teachers, new classrooms, and new experiences awaiting parents and students in the coming year, we've got a fresh look at what you need to know before you sit down for another first day. From how to pack an all-star lunch to advice from local teachers to how to get involved if you're interested in helping your community after class, we've got you covered in the following pages.

Lunch ideas for even the pickiest eaters
Charleston teachers have a few words of advice for local parents as kids head back to school
As Charleston students (and parents) mentally prepare for back to school time, we wanted to turn to a few of the patient souls who will become your kids' best friends over the next few months. — City Paper Staff


Ten tips for back-to-school from a parent and former Charleston-area educator
Come for the practical advice, stay for the bonus tip. — Jake Rambo


Five great meal deals around Charleston
When the times get tough and you aren't able to dine in somewhere special, there is always a happy hour to cure your munchies and keep you company the night before an exam. — Sara Srochi


How to get involved around Charleston
It's no secret that volunteering comes with many benefits for both parties. If you're looking to broaden your experiences and become an active volunteer in the Charleston community, here's where you can start — Caylin Gregory


Sweating on a budget
While always having access to a gym or weekly spin class is nice and certainly effective, it isn't the only way to stay fit in Charleston. — Sara Srochi


