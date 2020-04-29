Support the Charleston City Paper | Where to pick up a copy

April 29, 2020

The Coloring and and Activity Book Issue 

What time is it?

We have no idea. We stopped wearing watches and checking our phones a while ago.

Even working from home, the hours and days have started to blend together. Just like everyone else, here at the City Paper we're getting pretty tired of this self-isolation thing.

So, in an attempt to curb our extreme boredom, we dug around to put together a little coloring and activity book issue with the help of some of our CP illustrators and friends.

Click on the images below for a printable version. Now, get out your crayons and colored pencils and enjoy. 

