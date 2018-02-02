February 02, 2018 Calendar+Scene » Features

The Brick hosts trivia nights benefitting Communities in Schools 

Fun for good

By
Share
Tweet
click to enlarge PROVIDED
  • Provided
Flex those trivia muscles and give back to the community with The Brick and Communities in Schools (CIS) Charleston. Starting Feb. 7, the Brick and CIS are teaming up on the first Wednesday of every month, from 8-10 p.m., to help support local students through an ongoing trivia competition. Participants can compete for the title of ultimate champion, along with a $100 gift card, and a suite at the RiverDogs game.

Ten percent of proceeds from the night will go to benefit the Alumni Association of Community Schools in Charleston. Started in 1989, Communities in Schools Charleston partnered with the Charleston County School District to open Septima P. Clark Corporate Academy, Charleston County’s first alternative high school, in 1990. Now, the organization serves almost 10,000 students in the Charleston area through their tutoring, mentoring, and student support programs.

The trivia nights will go until July 4, when they’ll announce the winner of the gift card and RiverDogs suite. 
Event Details The Brick Trivia
@ The Brick
24 Ann St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: First Wednesday of every month, 8-10 p.m. Continues through July 4
Trivia and Benefits + Fundraisers
Map

Tags: , , ,

Related Events

  • The Brick Trivia @ The Brick

    • First Wednesday of every month, 8-10 p.m. Continues through July 4 Free to attend

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS