The Brick hosts trivia nights benefitting Communities in Schools 

Flex those trivia muscles and give back to the community with The Brick and Communities in Schools
(CIS) Charleston. Starting Feb. 7, the Brick and CIS are teaming up on the first Wednesday of every month, from 8-10 p.m., to help support local students through an ongoing trivia competition. Participants can compete for the title of ultimate champion, along with a $100 gift card, and a suite at the RiverDogs game.
Ten percent of proceeds from the night will go to benefit the Alumni Association of Community Schools in Charleston. Started in 1989, Communities in Schools Charleston partnered with the Charleston County School District to open Septima P. Clark Corporate Academy, Charleston County’s first alternative high school, in 1990. Now, the organization serves almost 10,000 students in the Charleston area through their tutoring, mentoring, and student support programs.
The trivia nights will go until July 4, when they’ll announce the winner of the gift card and RiverDogs suite.