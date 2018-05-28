The Big Heart Project Park Circle cleanup honors the late Marc Welsh this Wednesday 





click to enlarge Provided

On Wed. May 30 at 6 p.m. join North Charleston denizens as Park Circle kicks off a new charity, the Big Heart Project. This foundation is in honor of the late Marc Welsh, who tragically passed away this month due to an enlarged heart, hence the charity’s name. Welsh is remembered by the community for his passion, and was a key player in keeping his neighborhood clean.

Welsh’s life proves that one person is all it takes to make a difference. What started out as picking up trash along his walking route quickly turned into a community wide movement. Back in Sept. 2017, Welsh challenged his neighborhood to start picking up trash as they walked, and they sure did. Welsh even motivated others by giving away weekly cash incentives that came right out of his own pocket. Since then, in advance of the cleanup, more than 20 local restaurants and businesses have begun donating gift certificates to be raffled off.

Going forward the foundation will prioritize keeping the streets clean through community participation. Although the outreach starts in Park Circle, the charity’s hope is that it will soon expand and cover all of South Carolina.

The event starts at 6 p.m. which will include a neighborhood walk, music from the Green Levels, food from Tamashii food truck, and plenty of activities for kids, including a bounce castle from Jason's Jump Castles. Remember to hand in your bag of trash, and you can be entered into the raffle. Come out, and remember the life of Marc Welsh as you make the community a better place.

