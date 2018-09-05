The Beer Issue 2018 

Is craft beer the most ubiquitous locally produced commodity? I think it might be. We’ve somehow made it easier to find local beer than local eggs, milk, and other items we actually need to live to see another day in this flip turned upside-down world. So for me, as a beer drinker, buying products from local breweries is one of the easiest ways I can ‘buy local.’ (In addition, of course, to shopping farmers markets and supporting local businesses, shops, and restaurants.) It helps that new breweries are popping up in every neighborhood these days and producing some of the best beers you never knew you would end up craving. There’s really no good reason not to buy local beer. Don’t believe me? Well, give this week’s Beer Issue a read. Coinciding with Charleston Beer Week (charlestonbeerweek.com), you’ll meet some of the friendly folks behind your favorite local beers and maybe get a new appreciation for the work that goes into making them. Follow us all week at charlestoncitypaper.com/beerweek. Cheers. —Sam Spence
There are two kinds of people: Those who find what they like, and stick with it, and those who find what they like — and then go seeking the next big thing. When it comes to beers and the art of brewing, there are two spots in Charleston that stand out for doing just that. — Connelly Hardaway
Let's be honest, even if you know your beer well enough to tell an IPA from an amber ale, most of us don't know the first thing about actually brewing the stuff. — Chase Quinn
There's never a wrong time to visit a brewery. And while we love all of our area breweries (not to mention the brewpubs, restaurants, and bars that serve up cold, local drafts), some are better suited for certain situations than others. — Mary Scott Hardaway
So to give you something to work toward, we checked in with a few of our favorite hop houses on their newest releases and what they've got cooking for the coming weeks. — Sam Spence