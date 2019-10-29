The annual LOWVELO Bike Ride for cancer research kicks off this Fri. Nov. 1 

Every year, hundreds of indoor and outdoor Charleston cyclists commit to the LOWVELO bike ride in hopes of raising over $1.5 million for cancer research at the Hollings Cancer Center of MUSC.
An opening ceremony will be held this Fri. Nov. 1 at Riverfront Park with food, drinks, and entertainment starting at 3:30 p.m.
Head back out to Riverfront Park the next morning to support the many cyclists participating. Riders start their routes from 7 a.m. to 8:15 a.m., depending on the course. The festivities continue throughout the day until 6 p.m.
Tickets for Friday's ceremony are $40, which include food, drinks, and entertainment. Meal tickets for the Finales on Saturday are $20. Tickets can be purchased on lowvelo.org
.
So, how does it work? Every LOWVELO rider chooses one of three possible routes and pledges to raise a minimum amount specific to the route chosen. Riders can choose between a 25 mile, 50 mile, and 100 mile route, depending on skill and comfort level. This year, cyclists can also join a Peloton team and raise money through the indoor biking program.
If you're less of a rider and more of a cheerleader, no problem: Become a "virtual biker" and simply donate to the cause without the sweat and sore muscles.
LOWVELO is still accepting riders, donations, and volunteers on their website
. Stay tuned for more deets on special events on Saturday (including free yoga stretch sessions for riders tackling 100 miles) on LOWVELO's 'gram
.
@ Riverfront Park
1001 Everglades Dr.
North Charleston,
SC
When: Sat., Nov. 2, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
Price:
$99 registration fee + various fundraising tiers
Benefits + Fundraisers and Wellness