The annual LOWVELO Bike Ride for cancer research kicks off this Fri. Nov. 1 

Bike for a wheelie good cause

Every year, hundreds of indoor and outdoor Charleston cyclists commit to the LOWVELO bike ride in hopes of raising over $1.5 million for cancer research at the Hollings Cancer Center of MUSC.

An opening ceremony will be held this Fri. Nov. 1 at Riverfront Park with food, drinks, and entertainment starting at 3:30 p.m.

Head back out to Riverfront Park the next morning to support the many cyclists participating. Riders start their routes from 7 a.m. to 8:15 a.m., depending on the course. The festivities continue throughout the day until 6 p.m.

Tickets for Friday's ceremony are $40, which include food, drinks, and entertainment. Meal tickets for the Finales on Saturday are $20. Tickets can be purchased on lowvelo.org.

So, how does it work? Every LOWVELO rider chooses one of three possible routes and pledges to raise a minimum amount specific to the route chosen. Riders can choose between a 25 mile, 50 mile, and 100 mile route, depending on skill and comfort level.  This year, cyclists can also join a Peloton team and raise money through the indoor biking program.

If you're less of a rider and more of a cheerleader, no problem: Become a "virtual biker" and simply donate to the cause without the sweat and sore muscles.

LOWVELO is still accepting riders, donations, and volunteers on their website. Stay tuned for more deets on special events on Saturday (including free yoga stretch sessions for riders tackling 100 miles) on LOWVELO's 'gram.
Event Details LOWVELO Bike Ride
@ Riverfront Park
1001 Everglades Dr.
North Charleston, SC
When: Sat., Nov. 2, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
Price: $99 registration fee + various fundraising tiers
Benefits + Fundraisers and Wellness
